Red nose in winter: here's how to take care of it gently (and without feeling self-conscious)

When exposed to cold, your nose turns a bright red, giving the impression of excessive blush or a heavy drinking session. Instead of smothering yourself in foundation or burying yourself in a warm scarf, why not incorporate your nose into your beauty routine? With a few simple steps and quality products, you can desensitize this highly reactive area of your face.

Why does the nose get redder in winter?

In winter, skin becomes rough, eyelashes are constantly damp, lips are less inviting for kisses, and the nose takes on reddish hues, ruining the evenness of your makeup. While in summer, the nose gains color under the sun, during the colder months it endures the low temperatures and doesn't hesitate to let you know it.

The skin on the nose is particularly thin and rich in blood vessels. When exposed to cold, the capillaries contract and then dilate abruptly once sheltered, causing that characteristic redness. Wind, dry air, and indoor heating further weaken the skin barrier.

Seasonal colds and allergies exacerbate the problem. Frequent nose blowing irritates the skin and creates invisible micro-lesions, causing burning sensations, tightness, and sometimes even small flakes . As a result, the nose becomes the first visible sign of the winter stress experienced by the skin.

Adopt a gentle routine, without overloading the skin

When faced with a red nose, you're probably tempted to use a multitude of products to quickly "fix" it. However, dermatologists agree on one point: simplicity is often the best approach. Damaged skin primarily needs to be soothed, protected, and treated with care.

Cleansing your face with a gentle, fragrance-free, and non-stripping product helps preserve the skin's natural hydrolipidic film. Hydration is essential, so use a rich yet comfortable cream that can form a shield against the cold without suffocating the skin. Applying the product by gently patting, rather than rubbing, reduces irritation and promotes repair.

The right reflex when faced with tissues (yes, it exists)

If you're prone to runny noses, you're probably using too many tissues, which is inevitably making your nose worse. It's easy to forget, but not all tissues are created equal. In winter, choosing soft, unscented, and strong tissues significantly reduces repeated rubbing. Some models are even enriched with soothing agents, a real bonus for sensitive skin. In short: forget mint-scented tissues that irritate the nasal passages and are harsh on the nose, and opt for aloe vera versions instead.

Another often overlooked tip: apply a thin layer of protective cream around your nostrils before going out or at the first sign of irritation . This simple step acts as a barrier and limits persistent redness, especially in the case of a prolonged cold.

Concealing without suffocating: the art of gentle makeup

Having a red nose is perfectly normal, and certainly nothing to be ashamed of. But if you feel the urge to even it out, it's best to do so subtly. Don't slather on foundation or use makeup as a cover-up. A light concealer, applied in small dabs, is often enough to neutralize redness without emphasizing dry patches or altering your features.

The key is to avoid textures that are too thick or drying, which accentuate patches and fine lines. Opting for hydrating and buildable products allows you to feel comfortable without giving the impression of masking or "correcting" a flaw. Therefore, choose a two-in-one product that also provides skincare benefits.

Accepting one's red nose as a sign of sensitivity

In an age of facelifts and Botox, a red nose serves as a reminder of a simple truth: our skin reacts to its environment. And it is precisely this adaptability that makes it vibrant. Accepting these seasonal red patches also means recognizing that our body is communicating with us, signaling that it needs gentleness.

Instead of fighting against your red nose, why not make it a valuable indicator? A signal to slow down, take extra precautions, and pay more attention to yourself. And even if you've already been compared to a clown or accused of having had a bit too much to drink, with a touch of irony, don't take these criticisms too personally. You have the advantage of having realistic and expressive skin, the complete opposite of the manipulated images created by AI and the misleading filters of social media.

In addition, beauty addicts now enjoy adding pink to their noses just as they do to their cheeks. A red nose gives you a trendy, kawaii look, so there's no need to blame your reflection.