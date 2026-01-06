This iconic perfume, famously worn by Brigitte Bardot, remains a cult classic and a top seller.

Created in 1925, Shalimar by Guerlain is one of those rare perfumes capable of transcending eras without losing its allure. Associated with Brigitte Bardot and a certain idea of French glamour, this iconic scent continues to captivate both fans of timeless classics and new generations seeking a fragrance with character.

A century-old fragrance that is still desired

Shalimar was created in the mid-1920s, inspired by the Shalimar Gardens in India and considered one of the very first oriental perfumes in history. Its exceptional longevity is due to a rare balance between sophistication, glamour, and olfactory power. Almost a century later, it remains a top seller in selective perfume retailers like Sephora.

The olfactory signature of an icon

Brigitte Bardot helped to cultivate the Shalimar myth by making it one of her favorite fragrances. While not its official spokesperson, she perfectly embodies its spirit: a free-spirited, unconventional woman, far removed from "sensible" norms. Wearing Shalimar is about asserting a strong presence, a fragrance trail that is both affirmed and claimed.

A vanilla oriental fragrance that has become timeless

Shalimar's strength lies in its bold olfactory construction: a luminous bergamot top note, a floral and powdery heart, and an oriental base blending enveloping vanilla, amber, leather, and balsamic notes. This contrast between initial freshness and glamorous warmth in the base creates a true signature, instantly recognizable on the skin. It is this unique trail that makes it a "reflex" fragrance, one to which you return, even after trying other perfumes.

Why is it still so popular?

In a landscape saturated with new fragrances, Shalimar offers reassurance through its history and captivates with its power. It speaks to those nostalgic for the great classics as well as to those discovering a truly distinctive oriental fragrance for the first time. The resurgence of heritage perfumes and the appeal of iconic scents also explain its renewed success: to give or receive Shalimar is to choose a fragrance steeped in culture and emotion.

A modern bestseller at Sephora

Available in several eau de parfum formats, Shalimar remains a prominent feature in stores and online, a testament to its enduring popularity. Its ability to transcend trends—from retro glamour to current desires for rich fragrances—makes it a sure bet in the perfume aisle. More than just a perfume, it has become a symbol: that of a timeless style and undeniable glamour, from Bardot to the present day.

Nearly a century after its creation, Shalimar continues to reign supreme in the highly competitive world of perfumery. At once an olfactory heritage, an object of desire, and a manifesto of liberated femininity, it transcends generations without ever losing its power.