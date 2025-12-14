To celebrate the New Year, this makeup look could very well be your best ally

The makeup trends for the 2025 holiday season celebrate cool, metallic tones, with a major comeback of glittery gray and silver. These icy shades are perfect for creating a glittery eyelid, ideal for a New Year's Eve celebration that sparkles and catches the light. This season's trend is to pair this shimmering makeup with a deep smokey eye, adding a touch that is both sophisticated and daring.

Cool tones, the big star of the season

This winter, cool shades reign supreme: grey, silver, icy blue, and frosted lavender grace the eyelids. Glitter awakens these hues, adding sparkle and glamour. Glittery grey makeup comes in both fine textures and large, luminous pieces, for a customized festive effect.

The deep smokey eye, controlled intensity

To complement these colors, the smokey eye remains a staple of elegance. This year, the smokey eye asserts itself in its deepest and most golden versions, playing on the gradient from dark gray to brighter shades in the center of the eyelid. This all combines perfectly with silver glitter applied to the mobile eyelid or in the inner corner of the eye, for a captivating look.

Tips for a successful New Year's Eve makeup look

Start with a base coat or primer to ensure the glitter stays in place.

Apply a dark grey or anthracite eyeshadow in a gradient to create depth.

Gently place the silver glitter on the mobile eyelid or the central part.

Finish with a line of black or charcoal grey eyeliner to accentuate the eyes.

Add a volumizing mascara to enhance the effect on your lashes.

For New Year's 2025, dare to wear makeup that combines festive, trendy, and refined: shimmery gray is the key color, enhanced by a deep and luminous smokey eye. This winter look is ideal for those who want to make their eyes sparkle while remaining elegant and on-trend with the cool tones that dominate this season.