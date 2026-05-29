"Impossible to look away": a makeup trend is captivating internet users

What if purple became the star color of your next makeup look? On Instagram, a look full of mauve shades is causing a stir online and has already won over thousands of internet users.

Alicia Breuer imposes her "violet gaze"

It all started with a carousel of photos posted on Instagram by content creator Alicia Breuer. In them, she sported an eye makeup look entirely in shades of purple, which she accompanied with an unambiguous caption: this "purple look" had become her all-time favorite eye makeup. Her enthusiasm was clearly contagious, as the post immediately captivated her followers, who were delighted to see her exploring such a bold palette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Breuer (@aliciarosebreuer)

A mauve gradient that is as intense as it is luminous

The secret to this look? A plum-purple eyeshadow, applied to the eyelid and then expertly blended all around the eye, including under the lower lash line. The result: a captivating and sensual smoky effect that enlarges the eyes and gives them a magnetic depth. To balance this intensity, the rest of the makeup remains luminous and natural: a fresh, glowing complexion, glossy lips in a rosy nude, defined brows, and voluminous, beautifully tousled brown hair. Purple also has the advantage of brightening all skin tones and making the eyes pop, especially light, green, or hazel eyes. Enough to dethrone the traditional black smoky eye.

Internet users are charmed

Unsurprisingly, the look sparked a flood of admiring reactions. In the comments, many users confessed that it was simply "impossible to look away," praising the makeup as both daring and flattering. Many are already promising to recreate it, proving that a simple color can transform a face and revive a trend.

With her "purple look", Alicia Breuer creates one of the most inspiring makeup looks of the moment, and confirms the great return of mauve shades in our beauty kits.