"Soap pedicure": this trendy foot care technique that's causing a stir

Makeup
Anaëlle G.
@butterfly_mkilanowska_educator / Instagram

After jelly nails, a new beauty trend is catching everyone's eye: the soap pedicure. Originating from the world of soap nails, this ultra-luminous pedicure focuses on a natural and elegant effect. Its understated aesthetic is captivating more and more people.

A pedicure inspired by… soap

The principle of the "soap pedicure" is simple: to give nails a fresh, clean, and slightly translucent look, much like the smooth, shiny surface of a bar of soap. Here, there are no flashy colors or elaborate nail art. The trend favors soft, luminous shades: milky white, very pale pink, rosy nude, or subtly pearlescent hues.

The goal isn't to completely transform the nail, but rather to enhance it with a clean, glossy, and natural finish. The result: well-groomed feet with a chic look that's easy to wear every day.

The "clean girl" trend right down to your toes

The soap pedicure is part of the "clean girl" aesthetic, which has become a must-have in the beauty world over the past few seasons. This trend emphasizes fresh and minimalist looks: a radiant complexion, simple hairstyles, light makeup, and natural manicures. The idea isn't to conceal, but to subtly enhance what's already there.

In this vein, the "soap pedicure" is particularly appealing to those who appreciate elegant results without being overdone. It provides a polished look while remaining very easy to pair with different styles, outfits, or shoes. Minimalist sandals, white sneakers, or summer heels: this pedicure works with everything.

Why is this trend so intriguing?

The reason the "soap pedicure" is generating so much buzz on social media is precisely because it's a departure from the brightly colored summer pedicures we're used to. While summer often rhymes with bright red, neon, or patterns, this trend focuses instead on simplicity. And it's precisely this clean, minimalist look that's so appealing.

Many online users say they appreciate its "clean nails" look and effortlessly sophisticated appearance. Others love that it remains timeless and doesn't go out of style after a few weeks. This aesthetic also plays on a softer idea of beauty: there's no need to pile on the embellishments to have elegant feet. A glossy finish, a beautiful shape, and a luminous shade are often enough to create a very refined result.

How to adopt the soap pedicure

To replicate this trend, experts recommend:

  • Opt for very light colors with a glossy finish. Translucent pink shades are particularly popular, as are milky, slightly nude whites. Some people also add a very subtle pearly top coat to bring even more light to the nail.
  • Foot preparation also plays an important role: cleanly filed nails, well-groomed cuticles and moisturized skin all contribute to this desired "clean" effect.
  • And most importantly, this trend suits all foot types. The idea isn't to have "perfect" feet, but well-groomed feet that make you feel good.

In summary, easy to wear, luminous and elegant, the "soap pedicure" is already establishing itself as one of the major beauty trends of spring-summer 2026. Its success also reflects a broader change in current beauty codes: the return of minimalism, natural textures and subtle details that enhance without transforming.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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