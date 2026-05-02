"Jelly nails": the trend that gives nails a fresh twist

Makeup
Fabienne Ba.
@low.nail / Instagram

After "glazed nails" and "milky nails," a new beauty obsession is emerging in 2026: "jelly nails." These glossy, jelly-like nails are taking over social media, salons, and manicure mood boards. Their appeal? A fresh, modern, and incredibly stylish look.

What exactly are "jelly nails"?

"Jelly nails," also called "jelly nails" or "Korean jelly nails," are recognizable by their translucent and glossy finish. The idea: lightly tinted nails with a gel-like effect reminiscent of fruity candies or colored jelly.

The result is luminous and delicate, with just the right amount of color: the light seems to pass through the nail, giving a fresh, almost aquatic effect. It's a bit like the "glass skin" trend, but for manicures.

A trend that originated in South Korea

Unsurprisingly, this aesthetic comes straight from South Korea, a true global leader in innovative beauty. Already popular in Asian salons, "jelly nails" began to gain traction in Europe in 2025 before exploding in popularity in 2026. They are part of the K-beauty movement, which values natural radiance, clean finishes, and meticulous details. Here, there's no need to overdo it: everything hinges on transparency, shine, and subtlety.

Why everyone is going crazy in 2026

This manicure is so popular because it ticks all the boxes right now. First, it fits perfectly with the minimal beauty trend. "Jelly nails" give a chic effect and offer a wide variety of styles: soft pastels, fresh pink, vibrant peach, strawberry red, delicate lavender, or bold neon.

Another advantage: they beautifully enhance all hands, all nail lengths, and all skin tones. Their transparency allows the style to breathe and provides a naturally radiant effect. As a result, they appeal to both those who prefer a subtle look and fans of more sophisticated nail art.

The most desirable variants

In 2026, "jelly nails" will be available in more refined and even more desirable versions. Nude jelly and milky beige shades are proving very popular thanks to their chic and clean finish. Pinkish hues give hands a healthy glow, while orange or red tones add a sunny and vibrant touch.

For those who appreciate detail, there are also versions with micro-glitter, pearlescent reflections, mini rhinestones, or subtle shimmer encapsulated within the translucent material. Finally, the "soap nails" version, almost colorless, takes minimalism even further with an ultra-clean and glossy finish.

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In short, jelly nails embody a "new vision" of beauty: luminous, fresh, and understated. A manicure that enhances without concealing, and that celebrates hands in all their uniqueness. By 2026, the most coveted nails will resemble translucent candies… and their charm will be immediate.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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