Cosmetics on Amazon: what specialists advise before buying

You can find just about anything on Amazon. Sometimes you browse the marketplace looking for a small piece of furniture or a phone case, and then you end up filling your basket with lip gloss, tinted moisturizer, and other sponsored beauty products. However, you need to be careful if you don't want to end up with counterfeit cosmetics in your makeup bag. Here are dermatologists' recommendations for informed and risk-free beauty shopping.

This logo indicates the degree of reliability

When browsing Amazon, it's easy to get lost from one section to another. We come to the site to buy a small, essential item and then leave with a basket full of all sorts of things. But sometimes, Amazon is our last hope for finding a must-have beauty product , sold out everywhere else. And to everyone's surprise, this highly coveted cosmetic grail isn't out of stock on Amazon. We rush to add it to our basket for fear of missing out again. In the haste and euphoria of buying, we don't necessarily pay attention to the fine print. And that's our biggest mistake. We can easily end up with dubious dupes with endless ingredient lists.

In a "prevention" video, content creator @therealkco lists these crucial details to guide us through our shopping journey. Her advice isn't just made up; she heard it from an Amazon Canada employee. Luxury products or those from well-known brands have a "Premium Beauty" badge, which prevents unpleasant surprises when you open the package. It's a bit like a certificate of authenticity in jewelry. You can be sure you're getting "official" cosmetics and not strange alternatives. These products have been thoroughly vetted by Amazon before being added to its online storefront.

Look at the sender and the seller

Again, these are criteria that are often overlooked but should be taken seriously. If the product is sold and shipped by Amazon, that's a good sign. You're less likely to end up with counterfeit goods. This information, printed in small type on the product's description, indicates its credibility or lack thereof.

Usernames with numbers or excessively long names are never a good sign. When you have doubts about the legitimacy of a seller's profile, you can also take responsibility and overcome your laziness to search for the seller's and sender's names online. Sometimes you stumble upon "ghost" companies or make surprising discoveries. You can also click on the seller's name to see their area of expertise. If they list just about anything, from door handles to moisturizing concealers, it's best to steer clear.

The number of comments, a valuable indicator

To shop Amazon for cosmetics with confidence, you can filter the results by checking the "featured" box. This simple trick gives you access to the very best beauty products, those highlighted at the top of the platform. On this first page, you can also see the "#1 Best Seller" label, which is quite reassuring. NYX powder blush , Rimmel bronzer , Kiko Milano Lip Volume, or even Erborian's ginseng BB cream—the best cosmetics are just a click away.

Obviously, as with all other products, whether construction or outdoor accessories, the more reviews, the better. Especially if, despite more than 1,000 reviews, the rating hovers around 4. In that case, you can go for it without hesitation.

The "Amazon's Choice" label - not so useful?

It's a sort of ranking of the most talked-about cosmetic products, a podium of the most fashionable beauty tools. It's not a quality test conducted by experts. The badge isn't awarded because beauty specialists have tested and approved the product. It's usually assigned automatically by Amazon's algorithm, without any in-depth human review of the product itself.

So what exactly is this label based on? Positive customer reviews, a good average rating , good value for money, fast shipping, and a low return rate. However, while it initially inspires a certain level of confidence, in reality, the products that arrive aren't subject to any more rigorous checks.

Buying cosmetics on Amazon can be convenient from time to time. But it shouldn't become a habit. There are many online shops with strong ethical values and commitments that cater to this need. And at least you know what you're getting in the end.