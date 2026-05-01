Christmas is approaching, and with it the desire to look our best and shine during the festive celebrations . Festive makeup for the end of the year represents much more than a simple beauty routine: it's a true moment of pleasure, an invitation to reveal your natural radiance with refinement.

We are all looking for a bright look, one that sparkles without excess, that enhances without saturating.

Throughout this article, we offer practical advice, a step-by-step Christmas makeup tutorial, and accessible gift ideas to help you approach the holidays with style and confidence.

What Christmas makeup should you adopt to shine with elegance in 2025?

The major makeup trends for Christmas 2025

This season, festive beauty is reinvented around a controlled radiance , far from the excesses of past years.

Christmas 2025 makeup trends focus on subtlety: delicate plays of pearlescent pigments, very fine glitter, airy metallics and that famous glass skin complexion that everyone is talking about.

The central idea remains to capture the light elegantly, without turning one's face into a Christmas tree decoration.

This season's looks revolve around a few key themes. Eyes are adorned with golden or pink hues that warm the gaze. Lips, meanwhile, oscillate between deep burgundy and iridescent shine.

Healthy, radiant skin is the foundation of any harmonious look. A glowing complexion is essential: neither too matte nor too oily, it provides a naturally luminous effect that lasts all night long.

Note that in 2024, according to a study by the NPD Group, makeup products with a pearlescent and luminous effect saw an 18% increase in sales during the holiday season in France .

This figure perfectly illustrates the growing appetite for formulas that enhance the complexion without weighing it down. The trend is therefore fully confirmed in 2025, driven by a desire for soft and sensual beauty rather than raw visual performance.

This return to more delicate and thoughtfully constructed makeup appeals to all body types and all skin tones.

The diversity of shades offered this season allows each woman to adopt these trends in her own way, playing with textures and intensities according to her mood and the occasion.

The essentials for a festive and sparkling makeup look

To translate these trends into concrete actions, certain products stand out as essential for the season.

Liquid highlighter is the first of the essentials : its fluid texture blends with the complexion for a natural luminous effect, very different from the compact powders of yesteryear.

Iridescent eyeshadows, whether in stick or palette form, allow you to structure your eyes while capturing light with every movement.

Lipsticks with a glittery finish are also experiencing a resurgence in popularity. They offer that precious balance between intense color and a festive touch, without being flashy.

In terms of shades, the season celebrates luminous golds, deep burgundies, soft pinks, and delicate nudes . This palette covers a wide range of desires, from a natural and airy look to more dramatic makeup.

Glittery nail polishes complete the look, adding a touch of fun to the tips. A beautiful, festive manicure is a detail that makes all the difference during New Year's Eve parties, especially when raising a glass in a toast.

The golden rule of the season remains unchanged: choose a single focal point, either the eyes or the lips, and let the rest of the face breathe . This structured approach guarantees an elegant and cohesive result, whatever look you choose.

An intense golden gaze calls for a glossy nude lip. A deep red lip is best complemented by eyes in soft, pearly tones.

Festive complexion: how to prepare and enhance your makeup base for Christmas?

Prepare your skin for a fresh and even complexion

Before any application, the quality of the complexion depends on careful preparation of the skin .

We recommend starting with intensive hydration: apply a moisturizing cream by massaging the face with circular movements.

This gesture activates microcirculation, relaxes facial features and prepares a perfect base for the following steps.

A light, hydrating moisturizer is the perfect partner for this pre-makeup routine. Allow the cream to absorb for a few minutes before applying foundation. This waiting time prevents the products from slipping or settling into pores.

The skin, thus nourished, regains a fresh and even appearance which then facilitates application.

Regarding the foundation itself, we recommend a fluid formula. The application method makes all the difference: gently pulling the product outwards from the face prevents that unflattering, cakey effect.

We start from the center of the face and move towards the temples, working with small, progressive touches rather than spreading a large amount all at once.

The ideal base for successful Christmas makeup can be described as follows: fresh , even, slightly glowing skin. It's neither a completely matte complexion nor an oily one.

It is this luminous in-between that gives the impression of naturally fit skin, even after a long night of partying.

Add strategic touches of radiance with a liquid highlighter

Once the base is in place, it's time to play with light. A liquid highlighter is the most precise tool for adding targeted touches of brilliance .

Its fluid texture melts instantly into the skin, for a finish that can be built up to the desired intensity. You can maintain a very subtle and natural look, or increase the intensity for a more dramatic effect, perfect for special occasions.

Two shades stand out this season. The first, leaning towards warm, golden tones, is perfect for golden, matte, or golden complexions. It amplifies the sensual and indulgent side of party makeup.

The second, fresher and rosier, is aimed at lighter or rosier complexions: it brings a touch of radiant freshness that illuminates without yellowing the complexion.

The application areas deserve special attention. The tops of the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, the Cupid's bow, and the inner corner of the eye are strategic points on the face.

They naturally capture and reflect light, creating that highly sought-after three-dimensional effect. The application can also be extended to the décolletage and upper shoulders for a cohesive head-to-shoulders look.

This type of product is generally very affordable, around €9.95 , making it a great option for treating yourself without breaking the bank. The affordability of these modern formulas allows you to experiment without budget constraints.

Scope of application Effect achieved Recommended intensity level top of cheekbones Eyes raised, face radiant Subtle to intense Bridge of the nose Refined nose, central light Delicate Cupid's Bow Full lips, accentuated lips Subtle Inner corner of the eye Open and relaxed gaze Very delicate Neckline and shoulders Bright and festive silhouette Moderate to intense

Christmas makeup tutorial: steps and techniques for a successful festive look

Intensify and brighten your look for the holidays

The eyes are often the focus of party makeup. For precise application, eyeshadow sticks are a practical and effective option . Waterproof and long-lasting, they stay put all night without creasing or settling into dark circles.

They can be used alone for a quick effect, or layered to build an iridescent and structured intensity.

Three shades stand out this season. The first, in soft pink tones, brings a shimmering softness that is very flattering for light or hazel eyes.

The second one, in luminous golds, stands out as the universal ally for all festive looks: it warms up any complexion.

The third, a deep burgundy , intensifies the gaze with a formidable elegance, ideal for the most formal evenings. These sticks are priced around €8.95 each.

For those who wish to take their look to the next level, party palettes offer unparalleled creative freedom .

A palette of 4 eyeshadows with warm and golden harmonies offers chic and balanced makeup, perfect for beginners as well as experienced makeup artists, at 7.95 euros .

A palette of 6 shades of violet, pink and champagne, with textures mixing matte and ultra-pigmented iridescent, creates a captivating look for 9.95 euros .

Finally, a palette of 9 eyeshadows ranging from pink to gold via plum allows you to vary the intensities according to your mood, from the most natural look to the most daring, at 11.95 euros .

The layering technique remains key to maximizing impact. First, apply the lightest shade all over the mobile eyelid, then intensify it in the crease with a deeper shade.

A touch of light in the inner corner of the eye completes the look with a touch of delicate refinement .

Create a vibrant and glossy lip look for Christmas

Lips deserve as much attention as eyes during the holidays. A beautiful, glossy, and colorful pout instantly transforms a look.

A collection of creamy texture lipsticks with a glittery finish offers three shades perfectly calibrated for the season, all available at 8.95 euros .

The first shade, a deep burgundy red , has a captivating and assertive presence. It suits all skin tones and is perfect for formal evenings.

The second, a delicate nude , adds light while remaining very accessible: it easily adapts to more elaborate eye makeup. The third, a soft and elegant pink , perfectly complements an iridescent or golden eye look for a harmonious and festive ensemble.

The application technique directly influences the final result. For a natural, bitten-lip effect , apply the product in several layers without trying to perfect the contours, remove the excess with a tissue, then lightly blend the edges with your finger.

You can even go slightly over the edge to accentuate the volume.

For a more elegant and sophisticated finish , start by outlining the contours with a creamy lip pencil in the same shade, then pick up the color with a small brush directly from the tube to gently fill in until you achieve a homogeneous result.

In both cases, careful preparation of the lips is essential.

A gentle exfoliation followed by thorough moisturizing ensures optimal hold and a smooth, radiant finish. This often-neglected step makes all the difference throughout the evening.

Pamper your hands with a touch of sparkle

One detail that is sometimes forgotten: hands are constantly visible during festive evenings .

Holding a glass, exchanging gifts, gesturing while telling a story... these are all moments when nail polish comes into play. Two limited-edition shades are a must this season.

The first one offers a soft and luminous gold, perfect for a classic and elegant party look. It harmonizes with all warm and pearly makeup.

The second option offers a deep, intense green-grey finish, for those who prefer to stand out with character and elegance . These two options cover very different aesthetic styles, but share a long-lasting, high-shine formula.

The composition of up to 79% naturally derived ingredients sets these nail polishes apart from conventional formulas. A quality choice that provides peace of mind while delivering an attractive visual result.

All this for just 4.95 euros , a price that makes the experience accessible to everyone.

Christmas makeup: the mistake to avoid for a harmonious result

The excesses to avoid for a successful party makeup look

Festive makeup at the end of the year has its pitfalls. The first, and most frequent: the excessive accumulation of glitter .

When each area of the face sparkles independently and intensely, the result resembles a decorative sphere more than a beautifully enhanced complexion. Glitter should be used sparingly, only on the strategic areas we've mentioned.

The second major pitfall is the excessive mixing of textures. Layering a glowy base, a pearly foundation, an iridescent blush, and a powerful highlighter on the same complexion produces an immediate visual overload.

The key rule to remember: each step should complement the previous one , never duplicate it. A glowing complexion doesn't need an intense highlighter on top; a light touch is enough to complete the effect.

The third pitfall concerns the combination of highlighting techniques. Pairing heavily made-up smoky eyes with intensely colored lips creates an unpleasant visual competition. The eye no longer knows where to focus.

This type of association disrupts the overall harmony of the look and paradoxically diminishes the impact of each element taken separately.

Each detail deserves to be highlighted individually rather than lost in an overloaded whole.

These mistakes aren't limited to novices. Even seasoned professionals sometimes succumb to the temptation of excess , especially when faced with the abundance of holiday collections. The sheer number of colors, textures, and effects available naturally invites overdoing it.

Maintaining a clear vision of the final result before starting remains the best safeguard.

The golden rule for a balanced festive look

Faced with all these pitfalls, a simple rule structures the entire process of creating a successful Christmas look : choose a single highlight and let the rest of the face breathe.

This binary approach seems almost too obvious to mention, and yet it remains the best-kept secret of festive makeup.

In practical terms, if you opt for a golden and intense eye look with deeply sculpted eyelids, the lips are dressed in a glossy nude or a soft and delicate pink. The complexion, meanwhile, is simply enhanced with a light touch of highlighter on the cheekbones.

Everything is designed to highlight the eyes without competition. The final effect is striking in its coherence and natural elegance .

Conversely, if you choose a burgundy or deep red lip as the centerpiece, the eyes are dressed in more discreet and luminous tones : a champagne eyeshadow on the mobile eyelid, a light touch of khaki or brown in the crease, a neat mascara.

The overall effect highlights the mouth without competing with it. This interplay between restraint and intensity always produces striking results.

Let us recall a significant date in the history of beauty: in 1994, with the launch of MAC Cosmetics' Holiday collection, the brand popularized this notion of balance between a strong element and the rest of the face in the background.

Since then, this principle has structured the party makeup collections of almost all players in the sector.

Thirty years later, it remains as relevant as ever. Controlled beauty is not a fleeting trend: it's a philosophy of self-care.

Makeup gift sets and gift ideas for Christmas at low prices

Festive makeup sets to give as gifts or to treat yourself.

Christmas also rhymes with gifts, and makeup is one of the most appreciated gift categories during end-of-year exchanges.

Themed gift sets simplify the choice while guaranteeing an immediate festive effect, whether for gifting or treating yourself.

A set combining matte lipstick and nail polish offers an immediately usable, effective and affordable party duo.

This type of combination reflects a beautiful aesthetic coherence: the lips and nails complement each other within the same colorful universe. Perfect for a gift with maximum impact without breaking the bank.

The deep red velvet makeup bag deserves a special mention.

Created in a limited edition for the holiday season , it embodies the spirit of Christmas: the deep color of the velvet , the soft touch, the practical size to slip into an evening bag.

It can be given as is, as a beauty and wellness item, or filled with products chosen according to the recipient's tastes. It also makes a beautiful container for a personal skincare routine.

These gift sets are part of an accessibility initiative that is very important to us. Every woman, regardless of her figure or makeup habits, deserves access to festive, high-quality products without constraints.

The democratization of beauty also involves gift formats designed for all budgets.

Product Description Price Liquid highlighter 5.5 ml Two shades: warm gold and radiant pink €9.95 Eyeshadow stick Waterproof, long-lasting, 3 shades €8.95 4-shade eyeshadow palette Warm and golden harmonies €7.95 6-shade eyeshadow palette Violet, pink, champagne, matte and iridescent €9.95 9-shade eyeshadow palette From pink to gold, including plum €11.95 Lipstick 3.5 g Creamy texture, glittery finish, 3 shades €8.95 8ml nail polish Long-lasting, high shine, 79% natural €4.95

Create your own budget-friendly Christmas makeup kit

For those who prefer to personalize their gifts, creating a custom makeup kit from individually selected products offers valuable flexibility.

This approach allows the selection to be adapted to the tastes, complexion and makeup habits of the person concerned.

A first kit, focused on complexion and eyes, could thus combine a liquid highlighter at €9.95 and an eyeshadow stick at €8.95 . This duo alone covers the two main steps of a quick party look.

It is suitable for both those who prefer light and natural makeup and those who love more elaborate looks.

A second kit, focused on color and accessories, could combine a creamy lipstick ( €8.95) and a glitter nail polish ( €4.95) . For under €15, you get a complete and cohesive festive beauty experience.

This type of association works very well for a Secret Santa or a last-minute gift, when time is short but the desire to please remains intact.

To further personalize the kit, a festive palette can be included. With its wide selection of colors and textures , it caters to all skill levels and preferences.

From a natural and luminous daytime look to a more intense and assertive nighttime makeup look, each palette offers a range of limitless creative possibilities.

These personalized kits also make lovely gifts for taking a moment of pleasure and self-care between the festivities.

Putting on makeup on New Year's Eve is also about taking care of yourself with gentleness and indulgence , choosing your colors, your textures, building your look like you're writing a story.

And this story deserves to be told with the best tools available, at prices that make beauty accessible to all.

Express radiant complexion kit: liquid highlighter (€9.95) + gold stick eyeshadow (€8.95) = €18.90 Festive lip and nail kit: shimmering lipstick (€8.95) + glitter nail polish (€4.95) = €13.90 Complete eye makeup kit: 9-shade eyeshadow palette (€11.95) + eyeshadow stick (€8.95) = €20.90 All-in-one beauty kit: liquid highlighter (€9.95) + 6-shade eyeshadow palette (€9.95) + lipstick (€8.95) = €28.85

Whatever formula is chosen, the beauty of the celebrations lies above all in the intention behind the gesture .

Giving or receiving a Christmas makeup kit is celebrating the pleasure of taking care of oneself, shining in one's own way, entering the festivities with a look that reflects who we are.

The season's selection responds to this desire with a quality , diversity and accessibility that make all the difference.