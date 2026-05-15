These glittery tattoos seen on Zara Larsson could become the beauty trend of summer 2026.

Glittering butterflies flutter across a sun-kissed back and swarm across the top. This stylish detail, reminiscent of the era of friendship bracelets and MP3 players, is starting to adorn bodies everywhere as summer approaches. Singer Zara Larsson is the instigator of this nostalgic aesthetic movement that aims to illuminate silhouettes. These rhinestone tattoos are enough to accessorize an outfit all on their own. It's time to rediscover the art of temporary tattoos.

Body jewelry resurrected from the 2000s

Rhinestones and other pocket-sized diamonds have long reigned supreme on faces. Applied to the corner of the eye or under the eyebrow for festivals or special occasions, they are now taking liberties and no longer confined to the eyelid. They are now crossing the jawline to adorn the body and conquer other anatomical areas, yearning for self-confidence. A blue-tinged turtle inlaid on the lower back, silver arabesques inscribed at the base of the collarbones, or three-dimensional tiare flowers anchored in the arm like embedded gemstones.

With these striking visuals and airbrushed makeup, the whole world seems to have frozen in the 2000s. Especially since these glittery tattoos peek out from under low-rise pants and colorful open-back tops. No, you haven't crossed a time warp or taken a leap into the past, even if all the current fashion trends might suggest a throwback.

More than just pop star makeup or sparkling finishes, these enhanced tattoos, which could easily be the Winx logo, have a certain sentimental quality. They evoke a whole world of imagery: audio cassettes, flip phones, ultra-sweet perfumes, cracked nail polish. In that era, which spontaneously evokes a "things were better back then" feeling, we stuck these exquisite stickers everywhere, from our diaries to our radios. We took the expression "adding sparkle to life" quite literally. And the body wasn't spared this glitter mania. These ephemeral tattoos, which involve spreading iridescent powder through stencils, are making a comeback in the beauty world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

Singer Zara Larsson revives this brilliant ritual

If golden suns are once again adorning arms and dolphins are splashing their sparkle across shoulders, it's partly thanks to the iconic Zara Larsson. The Scandinavian muse, who had stepped away from the spotlight and headphones for a while, has made a triumphant return to the music world. Always true to her Y2K artistic vision, she embodies the essence of summer and the 2000s.

With each appearance, she opts for materials that catch the light: satin, sequins, metal, sheer fabrics, rhinestones, and sometimes latex. This creates a luminous, almost "pop star chrome" look. The shimmering tattoo is therefore perfectly consistent with her signature style. It makes perfect sense with her half-tropical, half-retro identity. During her aptly named American tour, Midnight Sun, she officially showcased this dreamy beauty touch. She set the tone with silver butterflies following the path of her spine. And there's no need to search for inspiration on Pinterest. The singer's Instagram account, with its addictive hits, is a veritable treasure trove of inspiration.

A pink leopard print etched onto the body's erogenous zones, or an XXL sun drawn in place of a pendant—the woman who popularized the curious "iPod dress" is brimming with fantasy. While sequins don't adorn her fabrics, they make their presence felt elsewhere, in the very center of her skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

Techniques for creating a beaded silhouette like an expert

These glitter tattoos, which catch the sun's rays and leave a magical imprint on the body, are a divine alternative to body chains and traditional jewelry. To achieve the same professional and natural result as Zara Larsson, an ambassador of a more vibrant and playful fashion, you'll certainly need to hone your skills and arm yourself with patience. It's not like the famous Blopens of our childhood, where you had to strain your lungs for a few seconds to see a design appear.

To recreate this jewelry effect directly on the skin, several options are available. The simplest is to use adhesive stencils specifically designed for body art, applied to clean, perfectly dry skin. Then, simply apply an invisible cosmetic adhesive and gently dab loose glitter or micro-rhinestones onto the stencil using a flat brush. Once the stencil is removed, the design appears crisp and clear, as if etched directly onto the skin.

Those with a knack for it can also try freehand drawing with glittery eyeliner or rhinestone glue applied with a fine brush. Delicate butterflies in the small of the back, constellations on the shoulders, floral motifs along the collarbones, or a stylized sun at the navel: anything goes. The idea isn't to achieve surgical precision, but to create a luminous detail that catches the eye as soon as a ray of sunlight touches the figure.

Ultimately, this trend signals a return to a more spontaneous, less sophisticated, almost childlike beauty. A beauty that embraces playfulness, whimsy, and joyful excess. After seasons dominated by minimalism and meticulously planned routines, these sparkling tattoos remind us that in summer, style can also be a form of recreation.