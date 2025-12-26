She gets her lips tattooed and instantly regrets the result.

Kalita Hon will never forget the day she felt panic rising during a lip blushing session—a semi-permanent makeup technique meant to enhance the natural color of the lips. Having gone viral on social media after sharing "the exact moment" she regretted her decision, the young woman now recounts how things ended.

A beauty "experiment" that went viral

Kalita, who lives in New York, explains that she wears lip products daily and wanted to find a "more practical and sustainable" solution, she told People magazine. "The idea of waking up with a naturally rosy color seemed both exciting and logical," she confided.

Before taking the plunge, she researched the procedure extensively, reading both positive and negative experiences. But when the bright red pigment was applied to her lips—and beyond the outline—the young woman immediately experienced a "moment of pure panic." On TikTok, she posted a video captioned: "Watch the exact moment I knew I hated my lip tattoo." Her stunned expression went viral, generating hundreds of reactions, some amused, others horrified.

"I thought it would be temporary."

While the pain and vibrant color initially worried her, Kalita explains that she trusted the professional and chose to "trust the process." "I kept telling myself that the discomfort wouldn't last and that the result would be worth it," she says. And she was right: a few days later, the pigment's intensity faded, the swelling went down, and the shade softened. "Now I love it! It's exactly what I wanted. The color has taken on a natural tone that enhances my lips without being over the top," she admits today.

In the end, Kalita shared the progress of the process on Instagram: swollen and red lips the next day, peeling skin after two days, then the gradual appearance of a pretty pink tint. "I didn't know the color needed time to set. Once healed, my lips were perfect in my opinion!"