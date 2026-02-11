For Valentine's Day, this "romantic manicure" is causing a sensation on social media.

Polka dot nails are a huge hit on TikTok and Instagram as Valentine's Day 2026 approaches, with searches skyrocketing. This retro-romantic manicure, playful and easy to create, is appealing thanks to its vintage chic look and endless variations.

Why Polka Dot Nails are so popular

Emerging in the fall of 2025, this trend transforms classic polka dots into heart or micro-dot patterns for a decidedly romantic vibe. Against a nude, powder pink, or passionate red background, the tiny dots evoke traditional hearts without veering into kitsch. On TikTok, the hashtag has racked up hundreds of millions of views: DIY tutorials using bobby pins as a dotting tool, or professional salon versions with gel polish. Celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa are boosting the buzz with dotted French tips.

Ideas for an irresistible Valentine's Day manicure

Here are some variations to copy to shine on February 14th:

Polka Heart Nails: polka dots replaced by mini red hearts on a nude base — romantic and trendy.

Red & White Polka: solid red nails with white polka dots, or dotted French tips for a retro pin-up effect.

Coquette Dots: black dots on white French manicure, with 3D bows or sequins for a girly touch.

Minimalist Micro-Dots: tiny dots on blush pink or mocha cherry, for a sophisticated everyday look.

How to make them at home

Simple materials: beige/pink base coat, contrasting polish (red, white, black), dotting tool or toothpick, matte or glossy top coat. Apply two coats of base coat, place the irregular dots, and seal. Time: 20 minutes. In a salon, opt for gel for a 3-week hold.

Say goodbye to giant hearts: Polka Dot Nails bring a fresh, versatile, and viral romanticism. Perfect for declaring your love right down to your fingertips, they prove that love is celebrated with style and a touch of retro boldness.