This blush is taking the trends by storm: +130% increase in searches in just a few weeks

Long relegated to the status of a mere finishing touch, blush is now the undisputed star of complexion. It awakens, illuminates, and celebrates all skin tones without ever masking them. In this quest for makeup that embraces the skin's natural textures, a new generation of formulas has emerged: jelly blushes. Their rise has been meteoric, with beauty searches increasing by over 130% in just a few weeks.

A trend driven by social media

The rapid rise of jelly blush is largely thanks to social media platforms. Pinterest, in its Predicts 2026 report , confirms the enthusiasm surrounding "jelly blush," which became one of the most searched terms of the year. Demonstration videos abound on TikTok and Instagram, showcasing a fresh, translucent, and buildable effect. Beauty creators love it for its ability to enhance the skin without creating a cakey look, allowing beauty marks, textures, and expressions to show through. A true ode to a vibrant and confident face.

A texture that changes the rules of the game

What distinguishes jelly blush is above all its sensory experience. Say goodbye to powders that can sometimes be too heavy or creamy formulas that require meticulous application. Here, the texture is watery, supple, almost bouncy to the touch. It blends instantly into the skin, without any heavy or harsh lines. You apply, you pat, and you're done.

This ultra-light texture is suitable for all skin types, even those prone to dryness. It doesn't accentuate dry patches and provides a luminous finish that gives the impression of naturally radiant skin. The result is buildable: a rosy sheen for a healthy glow or a more intense color to highlight your cheekbones, always without smothering your complexion.

Brands that are riding the wave of enthusiasm

Faced with this enthusiasm, several brands have managed to stand out. Milk Makeup is captivating with a jelly blush that provides an immediate cooling effect, designed for both cheeks and lips. Sephora Collection offers a playful version whose shade adapts to your skin's pH, making each application unique. And Rimmel is focusing on practicality with a versatile format that's easy to carry and use anywhere.

These products have one thing in common: they simplify makeup without taking away the pleasure. Few tools, few steps, but a flattering and modern finish that adapts to your pace and personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milk Makeup (@milkmakeup)

Jelly blush, the future must-have of 2026

It's no coincidence that jelly blush is poised to be one of the must-have products of 2026. It responds to a collective desire for more intuitive, gentler, and more inclusive makeup. It doesn't aim to transform your face, but rather to complement your skin as it is, with its texture, radiance, and character.

In a world where the "no-makeup" look and natural glow dominate trends, this blush ticks all the boxes: quick to apply, comfortable to wear, and universally flattering. More than just a product, it embodies a body-positive vision of beauty, where every complexion deserves to be enhanced, without filters or excess. You're not just adding color; you're revealing your radiance.