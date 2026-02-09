She makes her lipstick from fruits and vegetables.

Why buy cosmetics in a store when you can make them yourself in your kitchen? This content creator no longer asks herself that question. "Homemade" is her motto. She uses ingredients from her fruit basket to create custom lipsticks, and her handcrafted creations are every bit as good as those from designer brands.

An easy-to-make "homemade" lipstick

You don't need a master's degree in chemistry to create lipsticks worthy of Sephora's shelves. What brands do in closed laboratories, behind closed doors, you can do in your own kitchen with an apron instead of a lab coat. It's a way to combine business with pleasure and relive some memories of biology class. Content creator @roxane.tardy excels in this highly experimental art. This "homemade" enthusiast, who always coordinates her outfits with her meals, blurs the lines between closets and makeup bags.

In fact, the kitchen is full of unexpected beauty products. There's no need to go to beauty salons when you can make skincare and makeup with ingredients you have on hand. Potatoes make excellent concealers, sugar is a pleasant exfoliant , tomato pulp is a superb antioxidant, and yogurt combined with honey makes a great moisturizing mask .

And behind the counter, you can also whip up a lipstick that colors your lips as much as it cares for them. Just follow this beauty expert's instructions. To play the makeup pro, you don't need "sugar, spices, and all sorts of good things," but rather very specific ingredients that can "set." Melt equal amounts of beeswax, coconut oil, and shea butter in a double boiler. And don't forget to add pigments! Forget chemical food colorings; nature, once again, has something better to offer.

Beetroot as a natural coloring agent

A lipstick isn't really lipstick if it's colorless. We expect it to leave a lasting mark on our lips and enhance our face, not just be a decorative element. That's why, to perfect her homemade lipstick and bring it to life, the content creator added her own little "personal" touch: dried beetroot. Sometimes, simply eating it in a salad is enough to leave your lips with a slightly pink or bluish tint . This promises an application that lives up to our expectations.

Once again, the young woman with 33,000 followers did everything herself with the bare minimum. She takes a raw beetroot, grates it finely, and spreads it on a baking sheet. She lets this strong ingredient cook for about two hours at a low temperature. Then, she crushes it in a mortar and pestle and sifts it. She obtains a tinted powder that promises an addictive shade.

These beetroot ashes are useful for both the face and for cooking enthusiasts. They can be used to color cakes or dishes (perfect for Valentine's Day). To vary the colors and the fun, adjust the amount of beetroot ash by spoonfuls to obtain different shades of purple. The mixture can be poured into a special mold or used in an old, clean lipstick tube.

An illustration of a more playful and conscious beauty

In a world where every beauty enthusiast flaunts their Rhodes lip gloss after their handbag and insistently displays their Yves Saint Laurent lipstick like a formidable social weapon, this content creator champions a certain aesthetic minimalism. She advocates for a beauty that gets to the heart of the matter and has meaning.

While beauty enthusiasts invest in expensive scientific formulas and futuristic gadgets, she proves that the answer to our desires for vanity is sometimes right under our noses. When she enters her kitchen, she doesn't just see fruits and vegetables; she sees noble and virtuous raw materials.

Making your own cosmetics is no longer a chore. It's a delightful activity, a soothing interlude. While some spend tens of euros to participate in creative workshops, she does it cheaply with her daily groceries.