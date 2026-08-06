This type of manicure is shaping up to be the must-have of the season.

After years dominated by rounded shapes and understated finishes, a new silhouette is making a comeback. More graphic, more assertive, and still elegant, the square manicure is the shape to watch this summer season. A trend inspired by the 2000s, revisited with a more modern touch.

The grand return of a form full of character

Nails with soft contours and almost invisible colors have long reigned supreme. Today, it's time for a change with a shape that makes a bolder statement: the square nail. With its straight edge, clean line, and well-defined structure, this manicure offers a chic effect without requiring a complicated routine. Its secret? It delivers a clean, elegant, and easily customizable result, whether you prefer minimalist looks or more original designs.

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Square or squoval: a subtle but essential difference

Not all square shapes look alike.

The squoval, a blend of "square" and "oval," retains the essence of the square while slightly rounding the corners. It offers a softer, more natural look, particularly appreciated on short nails.

The true square, on the other hand, relies on sharp angles and a bold geometry. It's this more structured version that's particularly attracting attention this season, even if its softened iteration remains an excellent option for those who prefer a more delicate finish.

A shape that enhances many nail styles.

The square nail is particularly well-suited to medium to long nails, where its shape can be fully expressed. It also beautifully highlights narrow, even nail beds, creating an impression of harmony. If your nails are very short, the result will naturally be closer to a squoval shape. For slender fingers, a slightly softened version can provide visual balance while maintaining the structured feel of the trend.

As with all beauty trends, the most important thing is to choose what you like and what suits you. Whether you love your nails, decorate them,change their shape , or simply leave them natural, all options are valid. A trend is an inspiration, never an obligation.

The secret to a successful square: precise filing

To achieve a beautiful square shape, technique is key. The file must create a perfectly straight edge with smooth, precise strokes. The sides are then shaped to maintain clean, balanced angles. Controlled movements are preferable to an overly energetic back-and-forth motion, which can weaken the nail. A final touch with a buffing block refines the contours and creates a harmonious surface.

Cuticles: a beauty step not to be forgotten

A beautiful manicure isn't just about the shape of the nail. Preparation also plays a crucial role. Properly pushed-back cuticles expose the base of the nail and create the illusion of extra length. This small step makes all the difference: it results in a cleaner look and accentuates the square shape. A simple touch that transforms the overall appearance of the manicure.

Ultimately, the square nail is appealing because it suits so many styles: solid colors, a modern French manicure, vibrant hues, or creative details. However, the most beautiful manicure is always the one you feel comfortable in. If you prefer round shapes, short nails, subtle colors, or even natural nails, that's perfectly fine too.