This step before applying makeup is essential for better hold.

Before you even take out your brushes, one simple step could change everything. And the good news is: it's suitable for all skin types, whether you wear makeup every day... or only occasionally.

Makeup begins before the first brushstroke

A foundation that creases, a concealer that blemishes, or a powder that fades quickly isn't necessarily a sign that your products are unsuitable. Often, it all comes down to skin preparation. Clean, moisturized skin provides a more even surface, allowing textures to be applied more easily and blend seamlessly.

Conversely, dehydrated or insufficiently prepared skin can make makeup less even and reduce its staying power throughout the day. In short, a few minutes spent on your routine can make a real difference to the final result.

The mistake that can compromise the outfit

Moisturizing your skin is an excellent habit, but you still need to let the product do its job. Applying foundation directly after your moisturizer is a common mistake. If the moisturizer hasn't yet absorbed, makeup products can slide off the skin instead of adhering properly. The result: your complexion shifts more quickly and loses its radiance over time. The right approach? Wait a few minutes before starting your makeup. This short waiting period allows the product to be absorbed and promotes a more even application.

Primer, an often underestimated boost

Often considered an optional product, makeup base, also called "primer," can actually improve the finish of your makeup. It creates a layer between the skin and foundation, helps to visually smooth skin texture, and can minimize the appearance of pores.

Depending on its formula, it can also reduce shine, provide more comfort to dry skin, or brighten the complexion for a more luminous effect. It's not essential, but if you're looking for makeup that lasts longer, it can be a valuable ally.

A routine to adapt to your skin

There's no one-size-fits-all approach. Every skin type has its own needs, and that's precisely what makes all the difference. Oily skin will generally appreciate lightweight products and mattifying primers. Dry skin will often feel more comfortable with nourishing textures, while sensitive skin will benefit from gentle formulas that respect its natural balance. The goal isn't to use a multitude of products, but to choose those that provide you with a feeling of comfort.

Most importantly: do what feels right for you

Cleanse your skin, moisturize it, wait a few moments before applying your makeup, and, if you wish, use a suitable primer: these simple steps can help improve the finish and longevity of your makeup. One thing, however, is worth remembering: you are under no obligation to wear makeup.

Whether you're a woman, a man, or non-binary, whether you have acne or not, makeup remains a personal choice, not a necessity. The most important thing is to feel good in your own skin, with or without beauty products. Beautiful makeup can enhance a look, but self-confidence doesn't depend on foundation.

In short, makeup that lasts all day doesn't depend solely on the quality of the products used. Clean, well-hydrated skin, prepared with appropriate skincare, often provides the best foundation for a more harmonious and long-lasting result. And above all, remember that makeup is a choice, never an obligation: everyone is free to wear it… or not.