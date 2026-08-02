Why are "blur" lip effects gradually replacing ultra-defined contours?

Makeup
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : Design by Magnific

For years, perfectly defined lips dominated beauty trends. Today, a new approach is slowly gaining ground: the "blur" effect, which favors softened contours and a more diffused finish. This trend appeals with its simplicity, but it's not a rule to follow. After all, makeup remains a personal choice, regardless of your age, gender, or skin type.

Lips that are subtly blurred rather than perfectly defined.

Gone, or almost gone, are the days of ultra-precise lip liner applied down to the millimeter. In 2026, makeup inspirations favor softer lip contours, where color blends naturally instead of abruptly ending. This technique, popularized by Korean beauty, involves concentrating the color in the center of the lips before blending it outwards. The result gives the impression of softer, naturally plumper lips, without needing to redefine their shape.

Why is this trend so appealing?

The "blur" effect is part of a broader evolution in beauty trends. Highly structured makeup is gradually giving way to lighter, more spontaneous finishes: luminous complexions, delicately colored eyelids, and more natural-looking hairstyles. Sharp contours evoke a meticulously crafted aesthetic, often designed for close-up photos or videos. Conversely, blurred lips offer a softer, more vibrant result, where slight imperfections contribute to the makeup's charm.

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How to achieve a "blur" lip effect?

Good news: this technique requires neither complicated equipment nor extensive experience. Simply apply your lipstick, lip stain, or pencil to the center of your lips, then blend the product outwards with your fingertip or a soft brush. The goal isn't to achieve a perfectly sharp line, but rather a gradual transition between the color and your skin.

The easiest textures to work with are lip stains, creamy pencils, or comfortable matte lipsticks, which blend easily without leaving a line. A moisturizing balm applied a few minutes before makeup also helps achieve a more even and comfortable finish.

Mistakes that can ruin the result

  • The first mistake to avoid is drawing a very sharp outline before blending the color. This contrast immediately ruins the desired blended effect.
  • Another pitfall: applying too thick a layer from the start. It's better to build up the intensity gradually with several light coats. This way, the color diffuses more easily and the result remains airy.

The colors that best highlight this effect

Shades close to the natural lip color are often the most flattering for this type of makeup. Rosewood, soft raspberry, warm brown, or slightly muted red create a harmonious look while allowing the blurred effect to shine through. Cooler shades are also among the season's major trends. To accentuate the effect, some people choose to use similar tones on their cheeks and eyelids to create a soft, subtle makeup look.

A trend, not an obligation

While the "blur" lip effect is increasingly popular, it remains just one trend among many. You are obviously under no obligation to adopt it, just as you are under no obligation to wear makeup.

Whether you prefer bold lipstick, blurred edges, or a completely natural look, the most important thing is to choose what you like. Makeup has no age limit, no gender restrictions, and no universal rules: it can simply be a way to have fun, express your style... or wear nothing at all.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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