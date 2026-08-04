These 3 makeup mistakes could be the reason for the "cakey" effect on the skin

You carefully apply your makeup in the morning, but a few hours later your complexion looks thicker, less even, and your foundation accentuates certain areas? Don't worry, it's not inevitable. While makeup naturally changes throughout the day, a few habits can accentuate this "cakey" effect. The good news is: they're easy to correct.

First, an important point: your skin is alive

Before you feel guilty or question your favorite foundation, keep one thing in mind: it's perfectly normal for makeup to shift throughout the day. Your skin isn't a Photoshop filter, nor is it a movie character's skin. It's alive, it produces sebum, it dehydrates, it smiles, it talks… and makeup naturally follows these changes.

Unless you layer on ultra-setting products, it's impossible to maintain a perfectly smooth complexion all day. However, a few tricks can prevent makeup from creasing or becoming heavy. The first is to choose products suited to your skin's needs. This is the foundation of a flawless finish.

Mistake #1: Neglecting hydration

This is probably the most common mistake. When skin lacks hydration, small dry patches appear on the surface. Foundation then adheres unevenly to these patches, creating clumps of product, especially around the nose or on the chin.

The best approach? Apply a moisturizer suited to your skin before makeup, then wait two to three minutes. This short wait allows the moisturizer to absorb properly. If you apply your foundation immediately, the textures may mix, which can compromise its staying power and finish.

Mistake #2: Trying to camouflage everything with more product

When faced with redness or a pimple, it's tempting to add another layer of foundation, then a little concealer, before setting everything with powder. However, this is often what gives that characteristic thick, "cakey" look.

A more effective technique is to apply a thin layer of foundation all over the face, then enhance only the areas that truly need it. By gently patting the product rather than spreading it, the textures blend much more naturally with the skin.

Mistake #3: Powdering the entire face

Powder is an excellent ally… provided it's used sparingly. Applying it to the cheeks or under the eyes when it's not needed can create a drier appearance and accentuate fine lines or natural skin creases.

Ideally, reserve powder for areas that tend to get shiny, often the T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin). Use a large, light brush to apply a light mist of product rather than pressing a large amount of powder onto your face.

How to fix a "cakey" effect in a few minutes?

If your makeup has already started to crease, there's no need to start all over again. A few spritzes of water from a spray bottle, held at a safe distance, can restore suppleness to the product. Then, gently pat your complexion with a slightly damp sponge to blend the makeup. The key is to avoid rubbing: light pressure is all it takes to achieve a more natural finish.

The detail we don't always think about

Brushes and sponges play just as important a role as the products used. When they are covered in makeup residue, they apply the product less evenly and can lead to clumps or lines. Cleaning them once a week is usually enough to maintain a more even application.

Ultimately, the "cakey" effect is rarely due to the foundation itself. It depends primarily on skin preparation, the amount of product applied, and how each texture is used. By moisturizing your skin, favoring thin layers, and targeting products only where needed, you maximize your chances of enjoying a radiant complexion for longer… while allowing your skin to breathe naturally.