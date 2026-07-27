These makeup trends are going to be a sensation this fall 2026

Makeup
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : Andrea Sánchez / Unsplash

After several seasons where understated makeup reigned supreme, autumn 2026 promises to be bolder. The runways of New York, London, Milan, and Paris showcased expressive looks that still allow the skin to breathe. Plenty of inspiration to find new ways to have fun with your makeup, according to your mood.

The smoky eye is making a big comeback

This fall 2026, eyes are adorned with deep, subtly blended shades. Say goodbye to ultra-graphic lines: smoky eyes are blended for an intense yet more flexible and wearable result. Another variation is also captivating beauty enthusiasts: a deliberately blurred eyeliner effect, which lends a rock and relaxed vibe without striving for perfection. The goal isn't to achieve flawless, millimeter-perfect makeup, but to create a look full of character.

@lugamur Recreating Selena's iconic smokey eye 🖤 I forgot how good 2016 makeup was #smokeyeyes #selenagomez #2016makeup #fyp #lugamur ♬ The Heart Wants What It Wants - Selena Gomez

Blush is worn without any inhibitions

Blush is making a comeback in beauty routines. This time, it's no longer limited to a light touch on the cheekbones: it's being generously blended across the cheeks, and sometimes even up to the bridge of the nose, for a healthy glow inspired by naturally rosy cheeks. Creamy textures and shades of raspberry, plum, or pink dominate the trend. "Blush draping," which involves blending the color upwards towards the temples, also adds dimension to the face with a subtle touch. The result: a luminous and fresh complexion in just a few strokes.

@smv.ziobro blush blindness 🩷 #scandi #stockholm #glowyskin #makeup #lipsync ♬ devut - faith

The lips adopt deep shades

For the lips, rich colors like burgundy, plum, or shades close to oxblood are in. Unlike perfectly defined reds, the trend favors a blurred effect, as if the lips were delicately tinted. This softer finish offers an elegant and modern look, while also being easier to wear every day. A beautiful way to dare to wear dark shades without needing an ultra-precise outline.

@patmcgrathlabsofficial ALLURING AUBURN✨💄💋 Get the perfect autumn lip with the Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil in 'NUDE OASIS.' This richly pigmented neutral auburn is easy to use for a stunning matte finish that's comfortable to wear. Kisses! ✨💄💋

♬ FINDER'S FEE - Lord Sko

Radiant skin above all

If there's a common thread running through all these trends, it's the complexion. The runways confirmed the desire to maintain a luminous skin tone, with a light finish that allows its natural texture to show through. The idea is to emphasize a single makeup element—the eyes, cheeks, or lips—while keeping the rest more understated. This balance makes it easy to personalize these looks to suit your own style.

Finally, let's clarify that these trends are primarily suggestions for experimenting and having fun with makeup. There's no obligation to follow them, or even to wear makeup at all. Whether you love wearing a full face of makeup every day, prefer to wear it only occasionally, or simply feel good without makeup, all approaches are valid.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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