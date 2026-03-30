“Looking younger”: why actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s stance is causing a stir

Early Botox, high-performance treatments designed to erase the signs of aging, stays in rejuvenation centers… Many celebrities seek to etch youth onto their faces and defy human nature. They create the perfect illusion and give the impression of losing years with each appearance. This is the case with Gwyneth Paltrow, who seems to have found the cure to reverse time on her body, and it is particularly controversial. At 53, the self-proclaimed queen of wellness pushes the boundaries of beauty, bringing the scenario of “The Substance” to life a little more.

Blood plasma at an exorbitant price

From our earliest childhood, fairy tales tell the story of the stepmother obsessed with appearance. From Rapunzel to Snow White, middle-aged women refuse to see their reflection change and struggle to accept this biological reality , however inevitable. As if physical appearance were a perishable commodity. Today, this unhealthy quest for unchanging charm resonates in real life, through renowned figures. Celebrities and the elite parade the laws of the human body to prolong this so-called "golden age" and maintain the same face they had at the end of adolescence.

The stars who shaped our childhood and accompanied our first stirrings of emotion on screen or in our music players remain true to their youthful appearance. They seem like divine beings, immune to the passage of time. Gwyneth Paltrow is the most striking example of this physical feat (or deception). The actress, who won an Oscar for her role in “Shakespear in Love,” has reinvented herself as a wellness entrepreneur. And her appearance at over 50 is a particularly effective selling point. She looks exactly like the Gwyneth of 30 years ago. It's almost uncanny. It's not just collagen treatments and infrared workouts that have given her baby-soft skin and a smooth, wrinkle-free figure.

Gwyneth Paltrow has admitted to undergoing plasma exchange treatment at a Chicago clinic. A kind of blood purification reminiscent of the film "The Substance." The cost of this supposedly "regenerating" procedure? £36,000. The actress initially went there to combat the symptoms of long Covid and, presumably, to extend her life expectancy. The centers that perform this cosmetic medical procedure often display this ambition in their names.

Increasingly sophisticated “preservation” techniques

In the age of artificial intelligence, LED masks, biotechnological treatments, "living" cosmetics, and lab-grown ingredients, beauty is flirting with the dystopian spirit of the "Black Mirror" series, and each 3.0 treatment surpasses the last. With blood plasma exchange, the beauty world has reached a new milestone, further radicalizing wellness rituals.

Originally, this practice involved filtering the blood to remove certain problematic substances. Plasma is one of the components of blood and serves to transport proteins, antibodies, toxins, etc. This technique was not created to reproduce the superpower of vampires on a human scale, nor to realize the dream of unlimited vitality .

It is intended for polytrauma patients, burn victims, hemophiliacs, and immunocompromised children. “Plasma, whether transfused or used in the form of blood-derived medications, allows us to treat patients suffering from hemorrhages, coagulation disorders, or severe immunodeficiency,” explains the French National Blood Service. However, with the rise of a beauty ideal that embraces all possibilities, it has been diverted from its primary function to satisfy an archaic aesthetic whim: that of eternal youth. Just as Ozempic, a remedy prescribed to diabetics, has been transformed into a “slimming solution.”

When the quest for youth takes an extreme turn

Gwyneth Paltrow, known for her unconventional wellness practices, isn't the only one in denial about aging and succumbing to high-tech methods to combat wrinkles and age spots. The extremely wealthy entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has gone even further, making his 17-year-old son his "blood boy," essentially his lifeblood. He's a caricature in himself. This man, who aspires to rival God, is engaged in a program that even the most inventive science fiction writers wouldn't have dared to conceive, due to a lack of credibility. He takes 120 pills a day, follows a low-calorie diet, and injects himself with growth hormones, collagen, and Botox, all in the pursuit of success where science has long failed. And this addiction to youth is particularly contagious.

Moreover, despite recurring messages of acceptance and self-love, younger generations follow the opposite philosophy and put the dictates into practice. According to the latest statistics, young people aged 18 to 34 now resort to cosmetic surgery more often than those over 50. Far removed from the Stoics, they seek to control what is uncontrollable with hyaluronic acid, needles, and the latest gadgets.

Like many others, Gwyneth Paltrow flees reality and wants to continue embodying an ideal. And in an era of unstoppable beauty, these demands become more entrenched along with the faces themselves.