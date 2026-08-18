Certain hair habits might reveal more about stress than we think.

Shower time is supposed to be soothing and a moment of well-being. However, even in meditative conditions, surrounded by the scent of monoi oil and feng shui music, letting go remains a rather abstract concept. Even if you feel at peace with yourself, certain hair care habits betray a high level of stress and cause collateral damage to your hair.

A hair routine in a hurry

You return from a trying day and your bathroom suddenly becomes a refuge, a little paradise confined within a few square meters. It's your sanctuary in the chaos. To make this space even more welcoming and transform it into a true haven of tranquility, you light scented candles, put on a playlist with a spiritual theme, and prominently display your toiletries to begin a sensory journey designed to reset your mind to a state of calm.

In short, you create an atmosphere conducive to serenity, leaving no room for mental chatter. This setting, worthy of an advertisement or a spa poster, inspires confidence and fulfills your desire for tranquility. Nothing seems capable of disrupting your pampering routine, except perhaps the distant voices of your children or the echoes of your partner, asking you for the umpteenth time where the toilet paper is. Yet, while you may feel like you're finally relaxed, your actions under the showerhead tell a different story. You perform each hair-related task as if it were an emergency. It's as if you have a stopwatch built into your head or an unconscious countdown to keep up with.

Stress isn't just manifested as loss of appetite, a knot in your stomach, sweaty palms, and sudden mood swings. It also creeps in where you least expect it, in areas where it seems completely harmless. You become its puppet, even in the most phlegmatic moments.

Quick movements that ruin the hair

This stress that builds up between your hair strands is difficult to identify. It manifests itself without you even being aware of it, and sometimes you have to observe yourself in action to notice it. Content creator @_lilianabr compiles this in an enlightening video. Instead of massaging your scalp, you rub it vigorously like sandpaper on wood. You're being harsh on your hair, even though your hair care products are labeled "gentle." However, the product doesn't penetrate better this way. It's quite the opposite. You're negating all the benefits of this hair care routine. You're irritating your scalp, breaking the hair fibers, and risking split ends.

When you 're drying your hair , you also give the impression of having a train to catch and wanting to get this task over with quickly. You shake the hairdryer over your head instead of letting it do its job gently. Sure, your hair is dry, but you have a tangle of frizz and intractable knots.

The same goes for combing: you're too rough and take your frustrations out on your hair. You brush your locks at breakneck speed even when you have no pressing needs. The result: you damage your hair fibers. Finally, by applying your post-shampoo oils or shine serums too quickly, you create an environment conducive to oily roots. Conversely, by slowly running your fingers through your hair, you saturate each strand and deeply hydrate it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liliana Borjas (@_lilianabr)

Learning to slow down, or the art of slow beauty

This beauty ritual is often rushed. The reason? In today's fast-paced society, you've learned to do everything quickly, including routines that require patience , mindfulness, and time. Self-care shouldn't be a race. There's no need to rush on a Sunday afternoon as if you were about to miss your train.

Slowing down won't suddenly make a stressful day perfect, but it can transform a daily routine into a true break. Gentler movements protect the hair fiber, limit breakage, and also invite the mind to step away, for a few minutes, from the logic of urgency.

Transforming your hair care routine into a true moment of relaxation doesn't necessarily require more time, but more attention. Here are a few habits that can make all the difference:

Start by slowing your breathing. Before even opening the shampoo, take three deep breaths. This little pause helps you get out of "autopilot" mode.

Massage, don't rub. Use your fingertips to make small circular motions for one to two minutes. The scalp is stimulated without being irritated.

Leave your treatments on. Rather than immediately rinsing out a mask or conditioner, give it a few minutes. Use this time to relax instead of trying to make the most of every second.

Dry gently. Pat hair with a microfiber towel instead of rubbing it, then keep the hairdryer steady, directing the air from roots to tips.

Detangle gradually. Start at the ends, then work your way up the lengths with a suitable brush or a wide-tooth comb.

Stress might be your hair's invisible enemy. It disrupts your hair's balance by releasing cortisol into your body and also by taking control of your hands in the shower. So, before you focus on the surface, focus on the underlying causes.