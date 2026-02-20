Search here...

"Hannah Montana" returns 20 years later: Miley Cyrus' surprise announcement

Fabienne Ba.
Twenty years after its debut on the Disney Channel, "Hannah Montana" is preparing to make its big comeback. Miley Cyrus herself – who played the brunette Miley Stewart in the series – announced the airing of a special anniversary episode, rekindling nostalgia for the 2000s.

A special episode to celebrate 20 years of success

First broadcast in 2006 on the Disney Channel, the series "Hannah Montana" left its mark on an entire generation. Twenty years later, Miley Cyrus announced on her social media that a special anniversary episode will air on March 24, 2026, on Disney+. In a short video posted online, a car is seen pulling up in front of the iconic Studio 9. A familiar figure gets out, instantly recreating the world of the series.

The announcement quickly sparked excitement among fans, many of whom shared their memories of the show. According to Variety, the episode will be an in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus. Hosted by podcaster Alex Cooper, it will feature never-before-seen archival footage and recreations of iconic sets, such as the Stewarts' living room and Hannah's iconic walk-in closet.

A statement imbued with gratitude

In a message to her fans, Miley Cyrus emphasized the importance of the character in her life. She affirmed that Miley Stewart, the seemingly ordinary high school student who transforms into the pop star Hannah Montana, will always be a part of her and that the series shaped her life as much as that of her audience. This statement marks a turning point. After several years of trying to distance herself from her Disney image, this return represents a deliberate reconciliation.

The anniversary episode is presented as a way "to thank those who have supported it since the beginning." Disney also describes the event as "a true love letter to the fans." The platform plans to feature a dedicated collection including all four seasons of the series as well as the spin-off films.

A pop phenomenon of the 2000s

At its launch, "Hannah Montana" told the story of the double life of an ordinary teenager secretly pursuing a career as a pop star. This simple yet effective concept quickly won over international audiences. The series was nominated for Emmy Awards and spawned a major music franchise, with several albums certified platinum and gold. Two feature films were also released, including "Hannah Montana: The Movie," in 2009.

Beyond the numbers, the show profoundly influenced 2000s pop culture: fashion, music, hairstyles, merchandise… The colorful aesthetic and the character's energy left their mark on an entire generation. Even today, according to data released by Disney+, the "Hannah Montana" catalog has accumulated over half a billion hours of viewing time on the platform worldwide. A testament to the series' enduring popularity.

Nostalgia: a unifying force

The announced return doesn't take the form of a new season of fiction, but rather a special event focused on memory and sharing. By revisiting iconic locations and unveiling previously unseen archival footage, Miley Cyrus seems to want to offer a moment of connection. This choice aligns with a broader trend: the anniversaries of cult series, which bring together former actors and fans to share common memories.

Nostalgia becomes a unifying force here, capable of bringing together several generations. For many viewers, the "Hannah Montana" series represents much more than entertainment. It evokes a specific period of their adolescence, punctuated by the songs and episodes broadcast on the Disney Channel.

Twenty years after its launch, "Hannah Montana" is preparing to return for a special episode starring Miley Cyrus. Featuring archival footage, recreated sets, and personal anecdotes, the event promises to be an emotional experience. Tune in on March 24, 2026, on Disney+ to relive the world that defined a generation.

