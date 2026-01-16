To win a game of "rock-paper-scissors", this scientific tip can help you

Do you feel like luck is running out as soon as a game of rock-paper-scissors (shifuji) begins? Rest assured: your intelligence isn't the issue, and your mind-body deserves your full support. Science shows that winning isn't a matter of chance, but rather how your brain processes information.

When your brain plays tricks on you

Rock-paper-scissors may seem childish, almost trivial, but it actually illuminates a profound mechanism of our mental processes. Neuroscientists have observed thousands of rounds played by volunteers, and their conclusion is clear: it is extremely difficult for humans to make truly random choices. Your brain, protective and full of good intentions, loves to create meaning, even where none exists.

With each round, your mind remembers. If you lose with rock, you instinctively feel the urge to give up. If you win with paper, your body relaxes, your confidence grows, and you're tempted to play again. These micro-reactions are natural, healthy, and deeply human. They show how connected you are to your past experiences, but within the context of the game, they become a disadvantage.

The trap of logic… and ego

Looking for a rational strategy in rock-paper-scissors is a common reaction. You tell yourself that your opponent will surely avoid repeating the same symbol, or that they'll "change after a loss." The problem is, everyone thinks the same thing. As a result, you become predictable.

The participants who lost the most were precisely those whose brain activity showed a strong influence from previous rounds. Conversely, the highest-performing players displayed a surprisingly neutral mindset when making their choices. Their bodies remained relaxed, their decisions untainted by past emotions. They weren't trying to correct themselves or prove anything. They were simply playing.

Your hand has its habits (and that's okay)

Another fascinating observation: the majority of rock-paper-scissors (shifu) players unconsciously favor rock. Paper follows, while scissors come in last. Many also avoid playing the same symbol twice in a row, as if repetition were a mistake. These tendencies reflect your natural need for balance and variety.

However, a careful opponent can exploit these patterns. This is where the key lies: winning doesn't require fighting against yourself, but rather accepting your automatic responses in order to better circumvent them. Your body is your ally, not your enemy.

A lesson in letting go… far beyond the game

Thanks to advanced brain recording techniques, scientists have even managed to anticipate some players' choices before they announced them. Not because they were weak, but because they were overthinking. In competitive situations, wanting to control and analyze everything ultimately rigidifies both mind and body.

Rock-paper-scissors then becomes an elegant metaphor for many everyday situations: negotiations, professional decisions, social interactions. The more you cling to the past, the more predictable you become. The more you allow yourself to be present, fluid, and confident in your feelings, the more freedom you gain.

The real "secret" to winning

The best strategy, therefore, isn't a secret combination, but a state of mind. Trust your intuition. Respect your own pace. Let your hand choose without judgment, without pressure. Your body knows how to do it, and it does so with surprising accuracy when you stop forcing it.

In short, to win at rock-paper-scissors (and sometimes elsewhere) – the solution is simple: accept your reactions gently, relax your mind, and play without thinking. Your unpredictability arises there, in that space where you allow yourself to be fully yourself.