Oscars 2026: This new category surprises by predominantly nominating women

For the first time in its history, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is recognizing the work of casting directors. This is a welcome development for the industry, especially since most of the nominees in this inaugural category are women.

A historic first in Hollywood

It's a small revolution in the world of cinema: the 2026 Oscars will feature a new category dedicated to casting direction (Achievement in Casting). Created more than 20 years after the last new distinction – that of best animated feature in 2001 – this award aims to highlight an essential link in the creation of a film, often remaining in the shadows.

Of the 10 films on the first list of candidates, 9 were directed by women, marking unprecedented recognition for this profession long dominated by them without being valued to its full extent.

The first ones named

Among the first appointees are several major figures in the industry:

Nina Gold, for Hamnet, an adaptation of the novel inspired by the life of Shakespeare's son.

Jennifer Venditti, for "Marty Supreme".

Cassandra Kulukundis, for "One Battle after Another".

Francine Maisler, for "Sinners", already considered a favorite.

Gabriel Domingues, the only man on the list, for "The Secret Agent".

This female predominance is not a coincidence: the Academy's Casting Directors Branch, created in 2013, has approximately 160 members, mostly women.

A profession that was invisible for a long time

“Being recognized by the Academy is a long-awaited moment,” casting director Francine Maisler told Variety . For her, this distinction “re-establishes casting as an essential artistic and narrative contribution to cinema.” She recounted how she found the young Miles Caton for “Sinners” after scouring blues clubs and art schools in Atlanta.

The same enthusiasm was shared by casting director Nina Gold, who discovered Jacobi Jupe, the lead actor in "Hamnet," after five successive auditions. "He is an actor of rare talent, and he was exactly in the right place at the right time," she said.

A long-awaited and symbolic recognition

This category finally recognizes the fundamental role of casting directors in a film's success. Their work, blending flair, psychology, and intuition, often determines the chemistry and credibility of a film. By awarding this specialty its first golden statuettes, the Academy sends a powerful message: casting is an art form in its own right.

At a time when Hollywood is seeking to broaden the representation of women and emerging talent, this development brings a welcome breath of fresh air to awards season.