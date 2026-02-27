After Pamela Anderson, the casting of the "Baywatch" reboot is intriguing

Léa Michel
Two thousand actors, models, and trainee lifeguards recently descended upon Marina del Rey beach under a miraculous sun for the open audition for the Fox reboot of "Baywatch." This massive casting call, combined with a promotional event, aims to revive the legend of the California beaches 25 years after the original cult classic.

14,000 applications, 2,000 selected

After 14,000 applications, only 2,000 lucky people—of all ages and body types—walked the runway in beachwear despite the 10°C (50°F) temperature, Variety reports. From a mother and daughter from Colorado with no prior experience to a clown in whiteface, and a tutor experiencing a midlife crisis, diversity reigned supreme. Canadian actor and wrestler Stephen Amell (lead of the reboot) even mingled with the crowd, astonished: "This is all so strange."

Express casting: 45 seconds flat

The candidates spent 45 seconds in front of 20 casting directors: lifeguards, extras, barflies, and even lead roles yet to be written. Margaret "BB" Dupré (77 years old, Pamela Anderson's longtime body double) and Athena Vas (Greek bodybuilder) embody this eclectic quest for the next red icon. Filming begins in March.

Massive buzz on social media

On X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, images from the viral casting have exploded in popularity: "Who will be the next Hasselhoff?" , "We want to see the slow-motion replays!" , "Insane casting!" Fans are speculating about Pamela Anderson's successors, sharing hilarious photos (mother in scissors in the parking lot, aquatic clown), and reigniting the nostalgia vs. modernity debate. The hashtag #BaywatchReboot is trending.

This reboot is banking on the nostalgia of a billion viewers per episode. With this early buzz, Fox could very well bring "Baywatch" back into the spotlight in 2026.

