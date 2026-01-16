Deemed "provocative," the images from the new season of this cult series are causing a scandal.

The third season of "Euphoria" hasn't even started yet, and controversy is already brewing around its trailer, deemed "too provocative" by some viewers. Between immense expectations, its cult status, and images considered increasingly "extreme," this return, announced for April 13, 2026 on HBO Max, is accompanied by a genuine debate about the limits of shock value on screen.

A cult series under high pressure

Since its debut, "Euphoria" has established itself as an iconic series for Generation Z, driven by Zendaya and a cast of characters with strong emotional impact. Each new season has become an event, and this third – announced as the last – is particularly scrutinized after several years of waiting and controversies surrounding what goes on behind the scenes.

This new batch of episodes takes place several years after the previous events, showing the former high school students navigating adult life filled with difficult choices, complicated relationships, and constant tension. The promised tone is darker, more direct, and more intense, fueling both the curiosity and the concern of fans.

A trailer deemed "too provocative"

From the moment it was released, the trailer for season 3 sparked numerous reactions, with many viewers deeming it "too provocative." The images, highly charged with emotion, conflict, and "borderline" situations, give the impression of a continuous escalation of excess. On social media, several users denounced "marketing based on shock at all costs." They believe the series seems intent on pushing the visual and narrative boundaries that had already made its reputation in previous seasons even further.

An increase in intensity since season 1

What is most striking in the viewers' reactions is the feeling of a gradual shift towards something ever "more extreme" with this new season. Whereas "Euphoria" was initially praised for its meticulous aesthetics and its way of blending fragility and harshness, many now feel that "the balance is breaking down in favor of a logic of escalation."

Many loyal fans explain that they feel torn between the excitement of returning to this universe and the fear of seeing the series get lost in constant provocation. For them, this trailer symbolizes this shift: a more frenetic pace, heightened tensions, and a heavy atmosphere, as if each shot were trying to outdo the last.

An audience divided between fascination and weariness

Faced with these images, the public appears deeply divided.

On one hand, a large part of the audience is delighted to see Euphoria push its style to its extreme, considering this radicalism as the trademark of the series.

On the other hand, some express a form of weariness, believing that by intensifying everything, the series risks losing the emotional and intimate dimension that made it so remarkable at the beginning.

These critics fear that the quest for "ever stronger" will ultimately weaken the message and the credibility of the whole.

Ultimately, the trailer for season 3 of "Euphoria" confirms one thing: the series has no intention of backing down, neither in its visual ambition nor in its penchant for "extreme" situations. Between fascination, annoyance, and curiosity, one certainty remains: on April 13, 2026, everyone will be watching, if only to see if this final season lives up to its own scandalous reputation.