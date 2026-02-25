Season 3 of "Wednesday": A Tim Burton regular joins the series

Fresh from Hawkins and its Demogorgons, Winona Ryder is settling in at Nevermore Academy. The official announcement made by Netflix on February 23, 2026, confirms her guest-starring role in several episodes of season 3 of "Wednesday," marking another collaboration with Tim Burton and a reunion with Jenna Ortega, her co-star from "Beetlejuice."

A regular in the Burton universe

Winona Ryder is no stranger to the fantastical and macabre world of American director Tim Burton. Their collaboration dates back to 1988's "Beetlejuice," where she played the rebellious Lydia Deetz, a role she reprised in the 2024 sequel. They also worked together on "Edward Scissorhands" (1990) and "Frankenweenie" (2012).

Tim Burton himself said he was "delighted" by the reunion: "She fits perfectly into this universe. She's a very dear friend." Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar also praised the "undisputed queen of outsider characters," highlighting her invaluable contribution to Nevermore.

Tabitha: A New Mystery in Nevermore

Winona Ryder will play Tabitha, a new character who doesn't belong to the original "Addams Family" comics or previous seasons. Her exact role remains a mystery, but she joins a host of new cast members: Eva Green (Ophelia, Morticia's sister), Chris Sarandon (Balthazar), Noah Taylor (Cyrus), Kennedy Moyer (Daisy), and Oscar Morgan (Atticus).

Filming has begun in Dublin, promising "new students, new teachers, and Addams Family secrets in a state of decay." This third season, expected in 2027, follows the second season, which aired in August 2025 and featured Lady Gaga and Christopher Lloyd.

A bridge between two worlds

The timing is perfect: a few months after the conclusion of "Stranger Things," Winona Ryder goes from an '80s horror series to a Victorian gothic teen show. She reunites with Jenna Ortega, who played her daughter Astrid in "Beetlejuice," thus completing a virtuous circle of artistic collaborations.

With Winona Ryder joining Nevermore, season 3 of "Wednesday" is shaping up to be a major event, blending Burtonesque heritage with a prestigious cast. This addition solidifies Tim Burton's extended universe on Netflix and offers fans an unexpected crossover between the monsters of Hawkins and the Addams Family's eccentricities. We'll have to wait until 2027 to discover Tabitha and the new mysteries of the academy...