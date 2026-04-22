Organizing a DIY wedding means choosing to get your hands dirty and create something unique. Making your own decorations offers a 100% personalized result, true to the couple's style, while also allowing for real savings on the overall budget.

According to a study by the Wedding Institute, decorations represent on average 15% of the total cost of a wedding. Reducing this expense without sacrificing elegance is the challenge of DIY .

This eco-responsible approach involves recovering, reusing, and choosing natural or biodegradable materials. However, be aware that a DIY project requires time, organization, and careful planning.

It's best to start planning several months in advance. This article analyzes the main themes of a DIY wedding: stationery, table decorations, seating chart, garlands, and guest favors.

Homemade wedding stationery: invitations, menus and place cards

Stationery is the first impression guests get of a wedding. Designing consistent and personalized stationery at home is perfectly achievable with the right tools.

Software like Canva or Photoshop allows you to create elegant designs, even without graphic design training. A home printer with thick, matte white paper guarantees a beautiful, professional result.

For announcements, the 3-in-1 pocket format remains very popular: an invitation card, a reply card and the program all together in a kraft pocket ready to assemble.

The floral elements can be enhanced by hand with a glitter pen for a delicate botanical touch. Avoiding double-sided printing greatly simplifies the DIY process.

Menus ideally adopt a triptych format printed on A4 paper, including the table number, the detailed menu and a thank you note.

Using the same graphic codes — color palette, floral pattern, typography — across all media creates a harmonious visual atmosphere.

The Dafont website offers a variety of fonts, perfect for personalizing every element. The place cards follow the same principle: attached to a colored ribbon with a small wooden bead, they enhance the details of the chosen theme.

Wedding table decorations: DIY centerpieces, vases and containers

Dressing reception tables with homemade elements creates a warm and authentic atmosphere .

The base consists of a round jute placemat, a white cloth napkin placed on top, and a muslin or jute table runner. This white and green wedding, natural and rustic, charms with its simple elegance.

Jute centerpieces are made with 60x60 cm squares, whose frayed edges create organic fringes. Jute fabric, available for around €4.95 per meter, remains very economical.

Single-flower vases filled with fresh white flowers and foliage bring a botanical note, while jars filled with sugared almonds add a sweet and decorative touch.

Table numbers made from wooden logs are obtained by cutting sections approximately 1.5 cm in diameter and sawing a 0.5 cm slit into each to insert a card. This rustic signage blends perfectly with a country or bohemian theme.

Vases, bottles and jars recovered from Emmaus or recycling centers become elegant containers, personalized with lace and rope glued with hot glue.

Choosing local and seasonal flowers reinforces the ecological aspect of the project.

DIY Place Cards and Seating Plans

Biodegradable place cards are among the trendiest DIY ideas. Several natural options exist:

Dried bay or eucalyptus leaves, with first names written on them in gold marker, slipped into corks.

Pebbles or stones on which to practice lettering

Logs or pieces of bark collected in the forest, with the names written on them in water-based markers.

Natural tree leaves for a 100% eco-friendly option

These unique place cards reflect an eco-friendly approach and add character to each setting. The foliage and branches used evoke nature and reinforce the botanical or bohemian theme of the wedding.

For the seating plan, there are many creative possibilities. An antique mirror that can be written on with a washable white marker offers a timeless look.

A reclaimed window frame, with strings stretched across it and cards suspended by wooden clothespins, creates a very rustic effect.

A reusable slate, a repurposed small wooden stepladder, or even an old door decorated with stationery and fresh flowers are equally accessible and economical alternatives.

Garlands, hanging decorations and homemade decorative elements to dress up the room

Garlands made from recycled fabric transform any room into a festive space. Cut strips 3 to 4 cm wide by 45 cm long from old clothes or fabrics found at a thrift store, then tie them onto a string.

Varying the strip lengths gives an imperfect and natural look, perfect for a bohemian or country style.

The recycled paper curtain is an accessible and very impactful tutorial. Old books are cut into heart shapes using a printed template, these shapes are glued onto fishing line with a mini glue gun, and then the whole thing is hung on a stick.

This type of curtain beautifully dresses up the photobooth or ceremony backdrop.

Floral hanging baskets in large, flower-filled wooden circles elegantly adorn chandeliers and beams. Behind the head table, wall-mounted circles decorated with lace ribbons and artificial flowers create a very polished effect.

The giant LOVE letters made of foam board , adorned with crepe paper flowers, become the central element of the group photos.

The ceremonial arch, with its branches, light fabrics and strings of lights, creates a magical and memorable atmosphere.

DIY party favors and candy bar: thoughtful little touches

Homemade wedding favors embody the couple's close bond and generosity. Small jars of homemade jam, adorned with gold lids, a hemp cord, and a personalized kraft paper label, make a simple and much-appreciated gift.

Bags containing flower seeds with a personalized message, or sachets of lavender collected after the confetti throw, represent equally touching alternatives.

Vintage mugs transformed into candles add a creative and timeless touch. Each gift, carefully chosen down to the smallest detail, reflects the wedding's visual identity and extends the emotion of the big day far beyond the celebration.

The candy bar deserves special attention. A large table decorated with bud vases matching the floral decoration, with large glass candy jars and kraft bags available, creates a festive and elegant corner.

A marshmallow tree or a handcrafted donut stand adds an irresistible festive touch. Thoughtfully designed and proudly decorated, the candy bar becomes a true decorative element, a source of shared enjoyment for all the guests.