To combat bad smells in the house, an internet user recommends a natural solution.

Sometimes, a persistent odor lingers in the kitchen, near shoes, or around the trash can… and refuses to go away. On social media, simple tips for these kinds of everyday annoyances are all the rage. The latest: content creator @mounah___ shared a natural, economical, and incredibly easy solution to try at home.

Baking soda, the unsung hero of the cupboard

The trick relies on an ingredient many households already have: baking soda. Known for its absorbent properties, it's often used to help neutralize lingering odors in the home. Unlike air fresheners, which temporarily mask smells, baking soda works by trapping the molecules responsible for bad odors. In short: it doesn't disguise them, it helps purify the air.

@mounah___ My tips for a clean, fresh and soothing home… like in a hotel 🤍✨ Subscribe if you like this kind of content. ♬ Wayne X Panama - Wayne Flenory

How to use this method at home

Nothing could be simpler. All you have to do is:

pour a few spoonfuls of baking soda into a small bowl or ramekin;

place the container in the area concerned;

Leave to act for several hours, or overnight.

This technique can be used in different rooms depending on your needs.

The places where it can make a difference

Baking soda is particularly appreciated in areas where odors tend to linger:

in the refrigerator;

near the shoes;

in the cupboards;

near an animal's bedding;

at the bottom of the bin;

in the bathroom;

in a poorly ventilated room.

It's a practical solution for enclosed spaces or corners that sometimes lack freshness.

A natural alternative to conventional air fresheners

Many people today are looking to limit their use of scented sprays, candles, or highly fragrant diffusers. This tip is appealing precisely because of its simplicity. If you enjoy fragrant atmospheres, you can add a few drops of essential oil suitable for home use to the baking soda, placing them nearby (not directly into the powder). This creates a softer, more subtle ambiance. The goal isn't to saturate the air, but to restore a feeling of cleanliness and freshness.

Why social media loves this method

This tip's online popularity is no accident. It ticks several highly desirable boxes:

it costs very little;

It requires little effort;

It adapts to several rooms;

she uses a common product;

It gives the impression of a clean house quickly.

In a daily life that is often busy, efficient and uncomplicated solutions are naturally popular.

The moral of the story is that this trend reminds us that you don't always need a multitude of sophisticated products to improve your home. Sometimes, the simplest solutions are the most effective. Baking soda, for example, proves to be a clever ally for creating a more pleasant atmosphere at home, without unnecessary frills or expense. It's a simple, accessible tip that's easy to adopt and could easily become a household habit.