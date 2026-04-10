"Beautiful and free": at 62, this Australian model continues to inspire.

Australian businesswoman, model, and actress Elle Macpherson is a prominent figure in the fashion industry. She continues to attract attention, particularly through her public statements on well-being and the changing perception of beauty with age.

An iconic career in international fashion

Elle Macpherson established herself as one of the most famous models of the 1980s and 1990s. Nicknamed "The Body," she posed for Sports Illustrated magazine on numerous occasions. Throughout her career, she collaborated with many international brands and developed her own product line, solidifying her status as an entrepreneur in the wellness industry. Her journey illustrates the evolution of careers in fashion, where some personalities continue their activities far beyond the catwalk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacpherson)

A vision of aging focused on balance

Elle Macpherson regularly speaks about the importance of a "balanced lifestyle." She emphasizes the importance of paying attention to diet, sleep, and physical activity. She explains that the concept of well-being encompasses both physical health and emotional balance. According to her, confidence can change with age, influencing how people perceive their appearance. Her statements are part of a broader discourse surrounding self-acceptance and the diversity of life experiences.

Elle Macpherson remains active in the media and on social networks. She regularly shares her thoughts on lifestyle, health, and the evolution of body image over time. This visibility helps fuel discussions about the representation of women over 60 in the fashion and beauty industries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Kaiser (@tanyakaiserofficial)

An evolution of beauty standards

The presence of models from different generations in advertising campaigns illustrates a gradual evolution of aesthetic standards. Some brands are now incorporating more diverse profiles, reflecting a growing interest in the diversity of backgrounds and experiences. Elle Macpherson's public statements contribute to this movement, highlighting a vision of beauty associated with experience and balance.

Although her message promoting the acceptance of aging without shame or regret resonates positively with some online users, Elle Macpherson's body still conforms to society's dominant aesthetic standards. This representation, however, can coexist with another expectation, still largely invisible in the media: that of a genuine diversity of female body shapes after 60. Indeed, older women with bodies that deviate from the "usual ideal," particularly plus-size or curvy women, are still very rarely represented, which further limits the range of images of female aging presented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Keeney (@tarakeeney)

In summary, Elle Macpherson's career demonstrates how certain figures in fashion continue to exert a lasting influence. Through her media appearances, she encourages reflection on how representations of beauty evolve over time.