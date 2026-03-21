"Style has no age limit": at 60, this model fascinates internet users

Models
Anaëlle G.
@greceghanem / Instagram

Born in Lebanon and living in Montreal since 2005, Grece Ghanem first excelled in microbiology, earning a master's degree, before working as a fitness coach for 25 years. It was her daughter who, in 2015, encouraged her to post her outfits on Instagram. What began as a hobby exploded: today, @greceghanem boasts over 2 million followers, captivated by her radiant confidence and stylish outfits.

Motto, signature, and philosophy

In her Instagram bio, she insists: "It's all about fashion and self-confidence, because style has no age limit!" At 60, Grece rejects the dictates of age. She dares to wear structured suits, unfiltered two-piece outfits, rainbow colors, and chic Riviera dresses, mixing designer pieces with oversized accessories. Her mantra? "Stay visible" —a heartfelt cry against the invisibility of women over 50.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Grece Ghanem (@greceghanem)

From Fashion Weeks to the catwalks

A regular guest at Fashion Weeks (Paris, New York, Milan), featured in magazines, she walks the runway for brands that celebrate her charisma. Her radiant photos garner thousands of likes and adoring comments: "Queen!" "Pure inspiration!" A former microbiologist turned fashion icon, Grece proves that elegance evolves with time—and reminds us that, even when conforming to so-called classic fashion standards, seeing a 60-year-old woman so boldly embrace contemporary style is a powerful source of inspiration for an entire community on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Grece Ghanem (@greceghanem)

In short, internet users idolize her for her authenticity. At 60, Grece Ghanem embodies a free woman who celebrates her body as it is, without trying to change it at all costs. While she adheres to certain standards, her success stems primarily from her way of reminding us that age doesn't erase style or presence—on the contrary, it can enhance them.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
At 37, this South African model radiates in yoga attire.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 37, this South African model radiates in yoga attire.

South African model Candice Swanepoel shines in a heather grey yoga outfit, a series of photos that are...

Pregnant with her second child, this American model shows off her baby bump.

Pregnant with her second child with her husband, Atlantic Music Group CEO Elliot Grainge, American model Sofia Richie...

At Fashion Week, model Emeline Hoareau embodies the new face of "midsize"

On international catwalks, some models manage to make a lasting impression from their very first appearances. This is...

In a red velvet dress, this curvy model creates a striking look

Some fashion appearances instantly capture attention. A bold color, a spectacular fabric, a striking silhouette… and the result...

British model Kelly Brook shows off her figure, and internet users react.

On the warm sand, British model and actress Kelly Brook proudly shows off her figure. She recently shared...

At 42, this Australian model poses elegantly on the snow

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr proves she can defy the weather with an ultra-chic winter look in the snow....