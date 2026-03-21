"Style has no age limit": at 60, this model fascinates internet users

Born in Lebanon and living in Montreal since 2005, Grece Ghanem first excelled in microbiology, earning a master's degree, before working as a fitness coach for 25 years. It was her daughter who, in 2015, encouraged her to post her outfits on Instagram. What began as a hobby exploded: today, @greceghanem boasts over 2 million followers, captivated by her radiant confidence and stylish outfits.

Motto, signature, and philosophy

In her Instagram bio, she insists: "It's all about fashion and self-confidence, because style has no age limit!" At 60, Grece rejects the dictates of age. She dares to wear structured suits, unfiltered two-piece outfits, rainbow colors, and chic Riviera dresses, mixing designer pieces with oversized accessories. Her mantra? "Stay visible" —a heartfelt cry against the invisibility of women over 50.

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From Fashion Weeks to the catwalks

A regular guest at Fashion Weeks (Paris, New York, Milan), featured in magazines, she walks the runway for brands that celebrate her charisma. Her radiant photos garner thousands of likes and adoring comments: "Queen!" "Pure inspiration!" A former microbiologist turned fashion icon, Grece proves that elegance evolves with time—and reminds us that, even when conforming to so-called classic fashion standards, seeing a 60-year-old woman so boldly embrace contemporary style is a powerful source of inspiration for an entire community on Instagram.

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In short, internet users idolize her for her authenticity. At 60, Grece Ghanem embodies a free woman who celebrates her body as it is, without trying to change it at all costs. While she adheres to certain standards, her success stems primarily from her way of reminding us that age doesn't erase style or presence—on the contrary, it can enhance them.