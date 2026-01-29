In this bag found at a thrift store for $6, this American woman makes a surprising discovery.

A simple visit to a thrift store held a surprising twist for an American woman who was looking for an inexpensive accessory to complete her wardrobe. While cleaning her purchase, she uncovered an unexpected hiding place...

An unexpected find in a second-hand bag

In 2022, an American shopper named Lynora found a secondhand bag for just $6.99 (about €6) in a thrift store. Attracted by the price and the style of the bag, she took it home with the intention of refreshing it – little suspecting that it contained much more than she expected.

A hidden envelope and a surprising sum of money

While inspecting and cleaning the bag, Lynora noticed something strange under the lining. Lifting a flap of fabric, she discovered a hidden envelope containing $300, or about €252. That's a significant amount for such an inexpensive purchase.

A letter full of history

Beyond the money, the envelope also contained a handwritten letter from someone named "Martha," who turned out to be the bag's former owner. In her message, she explained that she placed valuables among her favorite belongings in anticipation of her children giving them her possessions after her death. She also shared the bag's personal history and invited whoever found it to treat themselves to something special.

An anecdote that's going viral on social media

Lynora shared her discovery in a TikTok video, which quickly garnered millions of views and sparked online interest. Some praised Martha's initiative, while others were amused by the somewhat racy story behind the object's origin.

This unusual story perfectly illustrates the charm of secondhand finds: behind an ordinary object can lie a true time capsule, full of memories and surprises. For Lynora, this $6 bag became much more than a simple accessory: it was an unexpected link to another person's life and intentions.