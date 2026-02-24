A shop window shatters during the fashion show: the London show that's setting social media ablaze

An unexpected crash occurred during London Fashion Week. During Erica Myat's show, a shop window shattered in front of the audience, triggering a wave of reactions on social media.

A spectacular finale at London Fashion Week

From February 19th to 23rd, 2026, London Fashion Week hosted the Autumn/Winter 2026/2027 collections. Among the most talked-about moments of this edition was the first London show by designer Erica Myat. A 2024 graduate of Central Saint Martins, the young designer presented a collection entitled "Antechamber".

The show concluded with a striking scene: a model dressed in white, enclosed in a structure, smashed a glass wall with a hammer. The sound of shattering glass startled the audience. Within hours, footage of the finale was circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, propelling Erica Myat's show to the ranks of the week's most viral moments.

"Antechamber", a story of emancipation

According to information released about the show, "Antechamber" explored a woman's inner journey from repression to self-acceptance. The show opened with dark, structured silhouettes before revealing bolder pieces: satin mini-dresses, light blouses paired with visible undergarments, creations adorned with feathers, and intricately worked leather jackets.

The final gesture—breaking the glass—was presented as a metaphor for breaking with social norms and constraints. The image of the model, first imprisoned and then freed, was widely interpreted as a symbol of personal emancipation. This performative dimension helped transform Erica Myat's show into a genuine narrative experience, transcending the mere presentation of clothing.

The legacy of spectacular British shows

Erica Myat's staging is part of a London tradition where fashion becomes performance. The designer Alexander McQueen also made history with his scripted, often theatrical, and symbolically rich fashion shows. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, McQueen notably transformed his catwalks into immersive spaces, playing with glass cages and striking stage designs.

This approach has profoundly influenced several generations of British designers. By smashing a shop window during a fashion show, Erica Myat seems to be reclaiming this heritage where spectacle and message occupy a central place.

A scene that set social media ablaze

The sequence immediately sparked mixed reactions. Some internet users praised the audacity and symbolic power of the finale. Others questioned the safety measures and the spectacular nature of the staging. Regardless, the show gained considerable exposure. In a context where virality can transform the trajectory of a young designer, this powerful moment could mark a turning point for Erica Myat.

By smashing a shop window during her first London show, Erica Myat created one of the most talked-about moments of Fashion Week 2026. More than just a spectacular effect, the gesture is part of a British tradition where fashion becomes storytelling and performance.