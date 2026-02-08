Dare to wear the swimsuit look in winter: a fashion idea that works

In winter, temperatures are hardly conducive to swimsuits. Unless you live in Tahiti and are immune to the chill, these garments that accompany our salty dips in the sea don't see the light of day during the colder months. However, swimsuits can also be incorporated into fleece outfits and serve us well despite the low temperatures. A stylish way to make the most of them all year round.

Wearing a swimsuit in winter? No, that's not crazy.

Walking around in a swimsuit in the dead of winter without catching a chill seems to be the privilege of islanders and those living in the Southern Hemisphere. It's a luxury only granted to those whose wardrobe consists solely of t-shirts and tank tops and whose goosebumps stand on end at 25°C. Otherwise, you need incredibly strong skin or Viking blood to wear a swimsuit outside of its preferred season. Wearing a swimsuit in winter when the temperature is below freezing and frost covers the ground is practically irresponsible. It's the best way to catch a cold, unless you're Scandinavian and spent your entire childhood napping in the snow.

Yet, this swimsuit, more suited to sweltering heat than freezing cold, is a versatile garment, and content creator @arlindaxnyward proves it with a rare sense of style. She takes this beach essential out of its comfort zone and pairs it with woolen, padded, and cozy pieces. While in the height of summer, the swimsuit is often worn alongside patterned sarongs, linen trousers, and wrap dresses that are easy to leave behind on the sand, in winter, it demands more coverage.

The fashionista, who dares the unthinkable, swaps sandals for rock-inspired boots and beach towels for leather-lined or quilted jackets for a look that's half sun, half cloud. A mix of styles and materials that, surprisingly, doesn't clash. Thanks to the layering technique, she pushes the boundaries of the swimsuit, a garment once thought reserved for hot days and sun loungers.

Fashion inspiration to make it your own in every season

The swimsuit, naturally open to reveal the skin and sewn to let the sun through, isn't just for chlorinated pools or crowded beaches. While it might not seem obvious, it can also be worn on snowy pavement and in icy blizzards. And you don't need to be Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber to have this "special treatment." The idea isn't to go out in a tiny triangle top. We're not here to compete with the scandalous Britney Spears.

Intelligence and logic are key. As the fashionista with unconventional style advises, it's best to choose a versatile style that gives the illusion of a bodysuit. For example, a gold one-piece swimsuit with delicate ruching becomes incredibly elegant everyday underwear. Another golden rule to avoid looking like you missed your flight to Punta Cana: layering. While in summer, the swimsuit dominates our silhouette, in winter it takes a backseat, like a backdrop. The trick? Let it peek out subtly, under a blazer or behind a scarf .

In her demonstration video, the content creator pairs the swimsuit with wool skirts, oversized bomber jackets that look almost weighted, pristine blazers , and crocheted balaclavas. And to ward off the chills but not the compliments, she cleverly layers her clothing. In each outfit, she always makes sure to subtly adhere to the rules of color theory.

These swimsuit styles are compatible with winter looks.

During the season of al fresco drinks, endless campfires, and evenings by the sea, a swimsuit is practically an outfit in itself. It's a complete outfit in itself. However, during the season of raclette and naps by the fire, a swimsuit is best worn with something else. In fact, in her example video, the fashion enthusiast favors styles with whimsical yet sensible cuts for gloomy weather. A one-piece swimsuit with an open back, an asymmetrical design with a high waist, and a simple bandeau top. These are the essential pieces for a touch of glamour.

For everyday outings, choose a vibrant, slightly sophisticated one-piece swimsuit. And for glamorous evenings, bring out the swimsuit you usually reserve for secluded coves or private pools. A cut that's high-cut in all the right places, paired with a lightweight knit or tailored trousers.

Wearing a swimsuit in winter might seem incongruous on paper, but in practice, it's genius. This garment, which we wear all summer long, also has potential for cozy winter looks. A way to keep a touch of sunshine on your skin.