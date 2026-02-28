Search here...

This mother and daughter are reinterpreting Carolyn Kennedy's iconic looks on Instagram and causing a sensation.

Fabienne Ba.
The minimalism of the 1990s has never truly left our wardrobes. On Instagram, a mother-daughter duo—Kara Mendelsohn and her daughter Ella Grace—are breathing new life into it by recreating the iconic silhouettes of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The result: captivating videos and a wave of admiration for timeless elegance.

A New York icon still adored

It's impossible to talk about 1990s chic without thinking of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. A leading figure in New York style, she was working at Calvin Klein when she met John F. Kennedy Jr. Very quickly, her look captivated everyone.

Her wardrobe? Clean lines, sharp cuts, a palette of neutral tones. Delicate slip dresses, impeccably tailored coats, midi skirts paired with black turtlenecks, cigarette jeans, and understated boots: it's all about balance and proportion. And lately, her style has experienced a real resurgence in popularity. Between nostalgia for the nineties and new productions dedicated to the Kennedy dynasty—notably Ryan Murphy's "Love Story" series—Carolina Bessette-Kennedy's aesthetic is once again establishing itself as a benchmark.

Authentic archives to recreate the magic

It was on Instagram that Kara Mendelsohn and her daughter Ella Grace decided to pay tribute to this icon. Their idea? To recreate, with almost museum-like precision, her most emblematic looks. The unique aspect of their approach lies in one crucial detail: Kara worked at Calvin Klein in the 1990s. She kept several pieces from the collections and runway shows of that era. Some are similar, even identical, to those worn by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

In the videos posted on Ella Grace's account, you see them handling the clothes, showing the original labels, commenting on the fabrics. A camel suede A-line skirt paired with a black turtleneck and knee-high boots. A flowing dress with thin straps that moves with you without restricting your movement. A subtly draped plaid ensemble. Each outfit is conceived as a faithful and embodied tribute.

The return of "quiet luxury"

This rediscovery is part of a broader trend: that of contemporary minimalism, often described as "quiet luxury". The catwalks and the streets are bringing back long coats, clean-lined dresses, and outfits in shades of black, white, camel, or navy.

In the 1990s, Calvin Klein already embodied this vision of understated luxury. Today, this approach resonates particularly strongly: investing in timeless pieces, prioritizing quality, and celebrating sophisticated simplicity. Kara Mendelsohn and her daughter Ella Grace are not simply reproducing a current trend. They remind us that these lines have a history, a context, and a coherence.

An inspiring transmission

Beyond fashion, their project tells a story of passing on traditions. A mother shares with her daughter the archives of an era she experienced firsthand. Together, they breathe new life into garments carefully preserved for decades. This intergenerational dialogue has particularly resonated with online audiences.

The reviews praise the authenticity of the pieces, the passion for detail, and the beauty of the cuts. If Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy continues to captivate, it is undoubtedly because her style embodies a kind of quiet confidence. A way of inhabiting one's clothes with assurance, without "overdoing it."

By recreating her silhouettes from authentic archives, Kara Mendelsohn and her daughter Ella Grace transform admiration into a "documented creative project." On Instagram, they prove that a truly iconic style never fades: it evolves, is passed down, and inspires, generation after generation.

