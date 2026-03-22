At 76, this employee became an icon thanks to her perfectly styled office looks.

Women's fashion
Fabienne Ba.
@tatumlapoint _/TikTok

On social media, certain personalities suddenly capture attention. Sometimes, it's everyday figures who go viral. This is the case with Carmella, a 76-year-old office worker whose stylish office outfits have won over internet users and sparked a real online craze.

A colleague who went viral on TikTok

The story gained momentum when her colleague, Tatum La Point, shared several videos on TikTok. These videos showed Carmella arriving at work in impeccably styled outfits, composed of structured pieces and striking details. The videos quickly went viral. Internet users praised not only her sense of style but also the confidence she exuded in each of her appearances. This success reflects a dynamic inherent to social media, where unexpected profiles can go viral in just a few days.

@tatumlapoint Meet Queen Carmella! 👑 ♬ original sound - 80s throwback hits

A distinctive style, far removed from age-related clichés.

Carmella describes her style as "confident, polished, and bold." She favors elegant silhouettes, tailored cuts, and statement pieces that reflect a clear visual identity. Her approach isn't based on current trends, but on a deep understanding of what suits her. Over time, her style has become more refined, gaining precision and consistency. This positioning contrasts sharply with certain preconceived notions associated with age.

Carmella's success is part of a broader movement challenging age-related norms, particularly in fashion and media representation. Increasingly, both public and private figures are asserting their freedom to dress independently of their generation. Social media plays a key role in this evolution, giving visibility to a diverse range of profiles. In this context, Carmella appears as a concrete embodiment of this trend: a woman who affirms her identity without conforming to traditional expectations.

Carmella's story demonstrates how an authentic presence can resonate far beyond a professional circle. Her style, praised for its elegance and consistency, becomes a vehicle for a broader message about confidence and self-expression. Through her journey, one idea emerges: style is not limited to a specific age group or fleeting trends.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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