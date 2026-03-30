This plus-size model shares her selection of beach outfits to combine style and comfort

Finding a beach outfit that makes you feel good can sometimes be a challenge. Between the heat, the sand, and the desire to move freely, comfort becomes essential. Plus-size model Lila Marinho offers a refreshing approach: summer looks designed to support you, without compromising on style.

Outfits that respect your body and your desires

On her social media, Lila Marinho regularly shares beach outfit ideas that focus on one essential thing: making you feel good in your own skin, just as you are. The look includes flowing cuts that move with you without restricting your movements, stretchy fabrics that adapt to your shape, and breathable materials that let your skin breathe even in the sun.

Quick-drying pieces are also featured, ideal for transitioning seamlessly from swimming to relaxing. The idea isn't to hide your figure, but to complement it with clothing designed for your comfort. Because style and well-being should never be at odds.

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A more inclusive beach fashion

Lila Marinho's approach is part of a broader evolution in fashion: a desire to represent more bodies, shapes, and realities. Today, more and more brands are expanding their size ranges and offering collections designed for different body types. This evolution responds to a strong demand: the ability to find clothes that truly suit you, without having to conform to restrictive standards.

Seeing plus-size models in beach looks also helps to change perceptions. It allows everyone to imagine themselves, to be inspired, and above all, to remember that all bodies have their place, including on the sand and by the water.

To be inspired without comparing oneself

Summer fashion content is enjoying increasing success on social media. Videos, try-ons, outfit ideas: everything is designed to give you concrete inspiration. Beyond trends, Lila Marinho's approach encourages you to adopt a kinder, more self-compassionate perspective. You can pick up ideas, experiment with combinations, adapt styles… without ever losing sight of the fact that your comfort and how you feel come first. Fashion then becomes a playground, not a source of pressure.

The real goal: to feel free

What this selection of beach outfits highlights above all is a philosophy: dress for yourself, according to what makes you feel comfortable, confident, and free to move. Whether you prefer a one-piece, a two-piece set, a light sarong, or a flowing dress, it all works. There's no single right way to dress for the beach. This body-positive approach reminds us of an essential truth: your body doesn't need to be altered to fit into a garment. It's the garment that should adapt to you.

Through her publications, Lila Marinho illustrates a gradual transformation of the fashion industry. Inclusivity, comfort, and practicality are playing an increasingly important role in clothing choices. Perhaps this is the trend of the summer: choosing outfits that reflect your personality, in which you feel good, and that allow you to fully enjoy every moment, without compromise.