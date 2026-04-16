She created a bag that fastens like a bra, and internet users love it.

Content creator Marie Gaguech (@mariegaguech) has garnered attention with a video showcasing a unique accessory. In her post "What's in my @_sarah_levy bag?", she presents a design by Sarah Levy, intended to be worn directly on the chest and conceived as a piece that straddles the line between practical item and style statement.

A bag unlike any other

In her video, Marie Gaguech (@mariegaguech) presents the Sarah Levy bag, emphasizing its compact size while demonstrating its ability to hold essentials. What immediately intrigues is its design. Unlike a classic bag, it doesn't rest on the shoulder or cross the chest. Instead, it fastens directly across the front of the body, with a construction clearly reminiscent of a bra. This distinctive approach is enough to transform the accessory into a genuine conversation starter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✰Marie Gaguech✰ (@mariegaguech)

A creation at the crossroads of clothing and accessories

On her website, Belgian designer Sarah Levy presents this model as the "Habit 01 Chest Bag Black." The product description describes it as a supple leather piece with an integrated pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, and adjustable bust band. In other words, it's not just a visual novelty. The designer has developed a true hybrid piece, somewhere between clothing, leather goods, and a sculptural object. This approach aligns with how several articles present her work: a world where accessories are worn almost as an extension of the body.

This bag is attracting so much attention because it plays on several levels at once. First, its shape surprises, subverting a very familiar wardrobe staple. It also appeals to users because of its functionality, since Marie Gaguech's (@mariegaguech) video is based precisely on the idea of showing what can be put inside.

Sarah Levy, a designer already making a name for herself

The interest surrounding this creation can also be explained by Sarah Levy's career path. The Belgian designer won the ANDAM Accessories Prize in 2025, an award that helped to increase her visibility in the fashion world.

Her work is often described as "a way of reinventing everyday gestures through hybrid, expressive, and functional accessories." This bag worn across the chest perfectly embodies this philosophy: it doesn't simply seek to accessorize an outfit, but rather proposes a new way of thinking about where and how a bag can be worn.

With this video showcasing the Sarah Levy bag, content creator Marie Gaguech (@mariegaguech) highlights a piece that challenges conventional accessory norms. More than just an unusual object, this creation demonstrates how the most talked-about accessories are often those that shift expectations just enough to surprise without sacrificing functionality.