She explores her grandmother's attic; what she discovers connects two generations.

Grandparents' attics are a veritable goldmine. While as children we refused to set foot in them for fear of discovering a monster, as adults we readily venture there to find forgotten treasures and uncover valuable pieces beneath layers of dust. Pushing open this door, which conceals a whole world, a content creator discovered a walk-in closet worthy of the biggest Hollywood stars. Her grandmother's attic is unlike any other.

An attic containing exceptional outfits

The attic is often a “storage room”. Boxes of “souvenirs” pile up there and remain in the shadows. They contain old decorations that have become tiresome to look at, family silverware, toys of great sentimental value that narrowly escaped the landfill, or trinkets that bear the marks of time.

At our house, it's practically a junkyard, but at my grandparents' house, this room is a little slice of paradise. Since the rise of vintage and the popularity of auction shows, young people flock there hoping to find a signed mug, a collector's lamp, or even a limited-edition piece of furniture. Even Ali Baba's cave isn't as well-stocked.

However, while some return empty-handed from their quest, others are luckier and make unexpected discoveries. Upon entering this door, which terrifies children, content creator @colinedlg was surprised to discover an incredible wardrobe. At first glance, this attic resembles a contraband shop or, even better, a film set dressing room. Inside this one-of-a-kind attic, there are no gadgets of unknown purpose, nor any "useless" trinkets.

Her grandmother, Kakita, collected clothes like some people collect stamps. And not just any clothes. These fashion pieces, which seem to have come straight from the wardrobes of Brigitte Bardot or Marilyn Monroe, are iconic. More than just garments, they are pieces of history, testaments to a free, expressive, and effortlessly elegant style. And her granddaughter, who has a flair for style herself, is reviving these outfits, which have been languishing on hangers for far too long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by coline_dlg (@colinedlg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by coline_dlg (@colinedlg)

When an article of clothing becomes a link

In this heartwarming video, Grandma takes her role as stylist very seriously. She's delighted to see these outfits, tinged with memories, come to life on her granddaughter's figure. And Coline, for her part, lets herself be guided, just like the models backstage at Fashion Week. She trusts her eldest daughter's obvious taste. And as the outfits are dressed, a beautiful mirroring effect becomes apparent. Kakita blossoms in her granddaughter's eyes. She rediscovers these outfits she loved wearing from a new perspective. One thing is for sure: she missed out on a career as a personal shopper.

While Coline serves as the model, Kakita bustles about, creating bespoke looks for her. A pristine crocodile trench coat , a fitted polka-dot dress of impeccable quality, a Karl Lagerfeld-esque suit, a retro scarf estimated to be over 50 years old, and a leopard-print coat—these outfits are worthy of the diva who owns them. Kakita demonstrates her keen sense of style with each new ensemble and inspires all generations.

Like painters, she's had her phases: the glamorous era, the frills of the hippie days, the rock years, the 80s, and the micro-dress boom. Through all her sartorial choices, she proves that nothing has been invented yet. It's hard not to smile at this intergenerational spectacle.

A bond that transcends age and fabric

Coline herself says, “Kakita plays dolls with me.” It’s almost become a ritual. This attic, which is nothing like anyone else’s, is where they meet. It’s the starting point of their sartorial adventures. While some grandchildren are content to leaf through old photo albums or watch camcorder videos, Coline consults her grandma’s endless wardrobe and recreates her looks based on her recommendations.

Because no, grandmothers haven't always known the darkness of knitted vests or the warmth of wool skirts. They too have succumbed to the temptation of fuchsia pieces, low-cut tops, sequins, and well-placed slits. Kakita, for her part, has worn monumental hats that would make Queen Elizabeth blush, outfits that rival Beyoncé's, and dresses that are indistinguishable from those on the major runways. She has the perfect star quality, and Coline is well on her way to following in her footsteps.

Beyond the clothes and their aesthetic value, this attic holds something far more precious: an invisible legacy. Each piece tells the story of an era, a mood, a past version of Kakita. And by wearing them, Coline isn't just dressing herself; she's extending a story.