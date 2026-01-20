The passing of the great Italian fashion designer Valentino: what were his most iconic pieces?

Valentino Garavani, an icon of Italian haute couture, died at the age of 93 on January 19, 2026. A major figure in international luxury, he leaves behind an immense stylistic legacy, marked by creations that have become legendary.

Valentino red, an instant signature

From the 1960s onward, Valentino Garavani established his signature style through a color that would become inseparable from his name: red. This vibrant red, somewhere between carmine and scarlet, powerfully and elegantly enhances silhouettes. It's not merely an aesthetic choice: "Valentino red" has become a style statement. This red has been worn by actresses such as Anne Hathaway, Penélope Cruz, and Naomi Campbell on the world's most prestigious red carpets. It alone encapsulates the spirit of the house: powerful, refined, and timeless.

Julia Roberts and the black and white dress at the 2001 Oscars

One of Valentino's most iconic pieces is undoubtedly the dress worn by Julia Roberts at the 2001 Academy Awards ceremony, where she received the Best Actress award. It's an archive gown designed in 1992, a deep black with touches of white velvet, its style understated and structured. This moment marked a turning point: not only did the actress shine in a vintage piece, but she also confirmed Valentino's ability to create timeless dresses that transcend decades without losing their brilliance.

Cate Blanchett's pale yellow dress

Another moment of grace, another unforgettable silhouette: the pale yellow dress worn by Cate Blanchett at the 2005 Oscars. This creation in silk taffeta, with its perfect drape and fluid elegance, demonstrates the genius of couturier Valentino Garavani in combining classic shapes with chromatic boldness. The fashion press praised the delicacy of the cut and Valentino's ability to enhance a star without ever masking her personality. It is a luminous, understated dress that has become iconic in the history of the Oscars.

Royal and celebrity wedding dresses

Valentino has also been the choice of many celebrities for their wedding day. Among them, Princess Madeleine of Sweden in 2013, in a sumptuous silk lace gown adorned with pearls. And also Jackie Kennedy, for her wedding to Aristotle Onassis in 1968, in a discreet yet highly sophisticated outfit.

The style of Valentino wedding dresses combines romance and clean lines, always with a quest for perfect detail. Whether for queens, actresses, or models, he has transformed these personal moments into unforgettable fashion moments.

An elegance embodied by the greatest icons

From the Roman jet set of the 1960s to Hollywood actresses of the 21st century, Valentino's muses are numerous. Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zendaya have all worn his creations.

Valentino's style is distinguished by clean lines and luxurious fabrics such as chiffon, tulle, lace, and crepe, often enhanced by delicate embroidery. Its fashion is an ode to classic beauty, but never static: it evolves with the times, without ever abandoning its core principles—even if some lament the house's lack of inclusivity, a sadly common observation in the world of luxury.

A legacy that transcends fashion

Beyond the catwalks and red carpets, Valentino Garavani left his mark on contemporary visual culture. His aesthetic influenced cinema, photography, and even the architecture of fashion. In 2008, he officially retired from the fashion house he founded, handing the reins to new designers while preserving his enduring legacy.

Until his final years, Valentino Garavani remained a respected and admired figure, as much for his artistic vision as for his personal elegance. His passing marks the end of an era, but his influence lives on through the archives, exhibitions, and the countless dresses of the brand that continue to inspire dreams.