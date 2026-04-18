Deemed "daring", this unique dress intrigues internet users

Women's fashion
Fabienne Ba.
@leawaldberg / Instagram

A short dress designed by Lea Waldberg is generating a lot of buzz online due to its unique cut. The garment, featuring a circular opening at the waist, showcases a creative approach that has caught the attention of internet users.

A dress with a distinctive design

In a video shared on social media, Lea Waldberg showcases a short dress in a faded pink/purple, a soft shade that contrasts with the dress's unique cut. The garment is distinguished by a circular opening at the front, creating an immediately recognizable visual effect. This type of design is part of a fashion trend that explores silhouettes by playing with the structure of the garment. The short cut enhances the visual balance by highlighting the design's geometry.

A creation that is generating reactions online

Lea Waldberg's post, captioned "Look how pretty she is," generated numerous comments, illustrating the public's interest in designs featuring unexpected elements. Social media allows designers to quickly share their stylistic proposals and gather real-time feedback. This visibility helps to foster new inspiration within the independent fashion world.

With this dress featuring a circular cutout at the waist, Lea Waldberg offers a bold interpretation of contemporary silhouettes. The visibility it garnered on social media testifies to the interest in designs that explore new forms.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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