Adidas clothing is a hit on social media in China.

In Asia, Adidas clothing doesn't have the same look as what we find on our shelves. It features the brand's iconic three stripes, but it offers a significant added value. More sophisticated than the casual tracksuits we wear on our days off, they bring a unique elegance to the silhouette. Part sportswear, part chic, they blend tradition and modernity against a backdrop of vibrant colors. And the good news is: these distinctive Adidas pieces will soon be crossing the continent's borders.

The Chinese-inspired jacket everyone's clamoring for

While Adidas initially focused on designing comfortable and functional clothing, the brand now pays close attention to aesthetics and ensures that each piece has viral appeal. And it's working! Joggers are getting looser at the ankles and even opening up at the calves, making them suitable for both city wear and lounging on the sofa, much like flowing trousers. Track jackets are experimenting with a touch of whimsy, mimicking shirt collars or adopting the codes of refinement. However, in Asia, Adidas pieces are incredibly sleek and surpass anything our bodies have ever experienced.

Over there, Adidas jackets aren't the casual pieces you wear for a morning jog or a Sunday stroll. They're style icons, statement pieces, and magnets for praise. They seamlessly integrate into everyday wardrobes and instantly add a touch of high-end sophistication. On social media, this jacket, known as the Track Top Chinese, is the object of every fashionista's attention. It's a striking visual statement that exudes elegance where other jackets tend to downplay it.

In the streets of Tokyo and across Asia, this jacket is at the heart of the most cutting-edge looks. Designed specifically for the Lunar New Year in 2025 and unveiled at Shanghai Fashion Week , it boasts unprecedented details, never before seen on technical fabrics. Its unique touch? It mimics the traditional aesthetic of the Tang Dynasty. High collar, button-and-tie closure, straight cut… all presented in vibrant colors. That was all it took to ignite a frenzy.

How this jacket became the "Holy Grail of fashion"

This jacket, which has conquered the world, is the collective symbol of "cool girls," the common denominator for all trendy girls, the ones we pin to our Instagram feeds. Online, transformed into a 2.0 catwalk, the Chinese Track Top blends seamlessly with sand-colored Bermuda shorts, schoolgirl skirts , cargo pants, or even flared jeans. A chameleon piece par excellence, and less associated with "sport," it encourages self-expression.

It readily transcends streetwear to lend itself to all manner of sartorial whims. Whether in denim or suede, yellow, burgundy, or khaki, this revamped jacket is unlike any other. And that's precisely what appeals to online shoppers. We know that scarcity sells. This jacket, from a limited edition and already the subject of countless auctions, is an exceptional piece, and acquiring it requires some effort. And we're not talking about the elbows-out in the aisles. The fact that it's "inaccessible" only makes it more desirable.

Another explanation for its success: it bears the Adidas logo, but it also embodies the identity of an entire country within its seams. And while familiarity is reassuring, novelty unites. This blend of street culture and Chinese aesthetic tradition leaves no one indifferent.

Already available in some stores in France

There's no point in scouring the shelves of your favorite Adidas store; you'll inevitably leave empty-handed if you live outside of Asia. This jacket, which didn't need a marketing campaign to attract attention, has been adapted to the furry bodies of animals, but it hasn't yet crossed the Asian border. Condemned to admire it from afar and touch it only with their eyes, French internet users will soon be able to experience the Adidas Track Top Chinese firsthand.

The German brand has decided to sell this unique jacket in three Parisian boutiques: on the Champs-Élysées, in the Marais, and near the Opéra. A victim of its own success, the Track Top Chinese jacket is already sold out on the brand's official website. And it won't be staying on the racks of these French stores for long.

The Chinese track top, a coveted fashion item, risks losing its value as quickly as it becomes ubiquitous. However, it exemplifies an increasingly sophisticated sportswear trend that blurs the lines between formal and casual wear.