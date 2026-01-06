"Iconic": Bella Hadid revives this legendary 2000s trend

Bella Hadid is no stranger to making a style statement, but her trip to Aspen, Colorado, in late December definitely made an impression. Photographed in the snowy resort, the supermodel revived a trend that many thought had been relegated to the fashion archives: tight leggings tucked into high-top UGG boots. The result? Social media is ablaze, and Y2K nostalgia is making a comeback.

The leggings-UGG duo: a rehabilitated icon

In the 2000s, American businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton and American actress and stylist Nicole Richie established this duo as the official uniform of it-girls. At the time, it embodied relaxed luxury. Bella Hadid follows in this tradition while updating the concept. She opts for technical black leggings, ultra-stretchy, that hug the body without constricting it, and tucks them into UGG boots, a direct nod to the iconic models of the early 2000s. Here, the body isn't concealed: it's celebrated. The leggings become a second skin, designed to flatter all body types with softness and confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

When casual meets luxury

Bella Hadid excels at transforming a comfortable outfit into a fashion statement. To avoid the "loungewear" look, she adds a huge, oversized faux fur puffer jacket, as spectacular as it is warm. The contrast is perfectly executed: generous volume on top, clean lines on the bottom.

The detail that makes all the difference? A vibrant red vintage Chanel bag, accessorized with a casually tied bandana. Aviator sunglasses complete the look, injecting a touch of glamour. It's no longer just a practical look; it's a way of saying that comfort can be powerful and undeniably fashionable.

Leggings, the predicted star of the 2025-2026 seasons

While Bella Hadid has brought leggings back into the spotlight, the runways confirm the trend. Prada, Chloé, and Ferragamo have all incorporated them into their recent collections, layering them under fitted skirts, pairing them with structured blazers, or wearing them with knee-high boots. On the street, American model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner and American actress and director Katie Holmes have already embraced them to face the urban winter with elegance and ease. The message is clear: leggings are no longer just a basic sportswear item. They have become a flattering fashion statement in their own right.

Why is this comeback so appealing?

This fashion revival works because it responds to a deep desire: to feel good in your clothes without sacrificing style. The leggings-and-UGG combo embodies a cozy elegance, perfect for winter holidays as well as snowy walks. It blends the comforting sweetness of nostalgia with an uninhibited modernity. By celebrating natural, comfortable, and confident silhouettes, Bella Hadid reminds us that fashion can be a space for body positivity and enjoyment.

Ultimately, the return of the UGG legging, confidently worn by Bella Hadid, is more than just a throwback to the 2000s: it's an invitation to rethink winter style with comfort and confidence. This trend proves that you can combine glamour and coziness, modernity and nostalgia, all while celebrating the silhouette and the body in all its diversity.