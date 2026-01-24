Fashion: This animal print will replace leopard print in 2026

After years of undisputed dominance, leopard print is preparing to bow out. In 2026, a new animal print will take over our wardrobes: tiger print. More graphic, more assertive, and delightfully modern, it's already shaping up to be the most desirable feline signature of the year.

Tiger print, the new icon of "wild chic"

For a long time, leopard print was synonymous with "wild chic," but fashion, ever-evolving, has decided to update its "bestiary." In 2026, it's tiger stripes that capture everyone's attention. More structured, more dynamic, they infuse silhouettes with a new energy: confident, powerful. Tiger print doesn't just replace leopard; it completely redefines its spirit. Where round spots evoked a "retro sensuality," feline lines offer a more contemporary, almost architectural look.

From the catwalks to style icons

Fashion houses are enthusiastically embracing this new print. Some are using it on sculptural, second-skin dresses, while others are softening it on cozy sweaters in caramel and sand tones. The result? A vision of the wild that is refined, modern, and deeply desirable. This revival reflects a quest for balance between timeless elegance and raw energy, where each piece becomes a style statement as much as a pleasure to wear.

On the catwalks and in the streets, tiger print is emerging as a key element in upcoming collections. Stars, models, and influencers are already embracing it, wearing it in coats, dresses, and casual outfits. This ability to adapt to any style makes tiger print a true chameleon of contemporary fashion, capable of enhancing every personality with elegance and character.

How to adopt it without a hitch

Good news: this new print, however bold, remains surprisingly easy to incorporate into your wardrobe.

For a couture look, you can, for example, opt for a long, flowing dress that elegantly follows the movement.

For an urban chic style, a tiger-print blazer worn over raw denim creates a subtle contrast between boldness and simplicity.

If you prefer a more discreet touch, accessories are your best allies: a bag, ankle boots or a belt are enough to inject a dose of character into a classic outfit.

A natural palette that's easy to match

One of the great strengths of tiger print lies in its warm palette. Its shades of beige, brown, and black harmonize easily with timeless basics: chocolate leather, golden silk, raw denim, or ecru knitwear. In 2026, it will be worn almost as a new neutral, capable of structuring an outfit while remaining elegant, luminous, and balanced.

More than just a trend, tiger print symbolizes a new vision of fashion: more conscious, more assertive, and profoundly positive. It embodies instinctive elegance and radiant confidence. In 2026, you won't just be wearing a print: you'll be projecting an attitude. The attitude of a confident and exquisitely chic woman, ready to roar with style.