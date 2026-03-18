Hailey Bieber is sporting the animal print dress that's already a must-have for spring.

On the red carpet, some looks stand out more than others. At the famous after-party for the Oscars, American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber turned heads with her trendy fashion choice. Her appearance confirms one thing: animal print is back, and it's here to stay this spring.

An appearance that did not go unnoticed.

Every year, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party brings together a mix of film, fashion, and influential celebrities. It's a pivotal moment where trends are both established and confirmed. In this high-profile setting, Hailey Bieber made a choice that deviated from the norm.

Say goodbye to ultra-classic dresses: she's opted for an animal print, long considered "difficult to wear." The result? An elegant and perfectly balanced silhouette. What makes the difference here isn't just the pattern, but the way it's worn. The cut remains understated, the details are expertly executed, and the overall look exudes confidence. Proof that you can dare to be different!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

The big comeback of the animal print

This appearance is generating so much buzz, partly because it's part of a broader fashion trend. Animal prints have been making a comeback for several spring/summer shows. Leopard, zebra, snake… these patterns are returning in updated versions that are more modern and easier to wear. Less garish, often paired with neutral tones or clean lines, they're gaining in sophistication.

When a celebrity like Hailey Bieber wears this type of garment at such a high-profile event, it acts as a trend accelerator. What you see on the red carpet today often ends up in collections and on the streets tomorrow.

A trend that is more accessible than before

Good news: animal print is no longer reserved for an "extravagant" or "provocative" image. It's evolving towards something more subtle, more versatile, and above all, more inclusive. Today, it's not about conforming to a mold, but about playing with styles according to your personality and body type.

Every body deserves to feel valued, and this type of print can be an ally, not an obstacle. Worn with a simple cut, it draws the eye without overwhelming the silhouette. It highlights, it complements, it makes a statement. In short, it adapts to you, not the other way around.

A trend that is here to stay.

Hailey Bieber's appearance at the Vanity Fair party perfectly illustrates how a trend can take hold. By bringing animal print back into the spotlight, she's helping to reposition it as a spring essential. And unlike some fleeting fads, this one has already proven its enduring appeal. Regularly reinvented, it always returns with renewed energy.

Ultimately, the message is simple: fashion is a playground. Whether you prefer understated looks or bolder pieces, you have a place within it. And if animal print intrigues you, now might be the perfect time to give it a try, in your own way.