Stylists love it: this look is already emerging as the trend of the summer.

After an endless winter spent layering up and wearing sweaters with limited style, you might be wondering how you'll welcome the arrival of warmer weather. Summer hasn't even begun, and you're already dreaming of slip dresses, vintage-style sandals, and flowy tops. But this year, one outfit will dominate the fashion scene and become the go-to style under the sun. And you've already tried it.

The long skirt and sandals combo is a sure thing

The days are getting longer, the sun is shining, the birds are singing, flowers are piercing the grayness of the streets… We can finally see the end of winter. Yet, while the temperatures are encouraging us to shed a few layers of clothing, the bare summer clothes aren't quite ready for summer just yet. But that doesn't stop us from thinking about what to pack and pinning beach looks on Pinterest. We're longing to rediscover the feeling of the wind on our feet, to feel the warmth on our shoulders again, and to appreciate the caress of the airy fabric of our dresses once more.

As summer approaches, all eyes are on the catwalks, which announce upcoming trends and set the tone for fashion. And at Fashion Week, the outline of the most coveted outfit of 2026 is clearly emerging. This fashionable mix, touted as the model to follow, is certainly familiar to you. You've experienced it on your own silhouette at the beach, but also during your urban strolls. It's the elegant fusion of a long skirt and flat sandals.

The very embodiment of summer's laid-back spirit, this fashion combination straddles the line between chic and leisurely. It's equally suited to sweltering workdays and the allure of the open sea. However, despite its apparent simplicity and proven versatility, the skirt and sandals combination requires a bit of style know-how to avoid looking boring.

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The right moves to master this outfit

While Brigitte Bardot once strolled along the Madrague beach in this promising ensemble, complete with a voluminous gingham skirt, fashion has certainly evolved since the golden age of this icon. Following the transgressive trend of going pantless, legs are now adorned with flowing skirts, polka dots, leather, fringed, or exquisitely draped. The look is completed with sandals embellished with flowers, gladiator sandals worthy of Greek goddesses, and chunky-soled styles.

To give the illusion of speaking fluent fashion (without having to rewatch The Devil Wears Prada ten times), you can play with contrasts. A very fluid, almost bohemian maxi skirt gains a modern edge when paired with minimalist leather sandals. Conversely, a more structured skirt, in denim or leather for example, will go perfectly with bolder sandals, with chunky soles or adorned with metallic details. The key also lies in the length and movement of the fabric. Stylists favor skirts that graze the ankles or skim the floor, creating an airy effect with every step.

Another trick adopted by stylists is layering. A simple ribbed tank top, a slightly open linen shirt , or an asymmetrical top is enough to complete the outfit without overshadowing the skirt. The idea isn't to overdo it, but to let the silhouette breathe.

An easy trend to adopt

This look appeals to both designers and influencers because it ticks all the boxes of current fashion: comfortable, timeless, and easy to wear. You don't need to be a styling expert to adopt it, nor do you need to be glued to haute couture magazines. Simply choose a skirt that flows with your body and a pair of sandals you can walk in all day without discomfort. That's what you call combining style and comfort.

In a fashion landscape long dominated by mini-skirts and ultra-fitted silhouettes, this return to the maxi skirt feels liberating. It flows around the body without constricting it and instantly creates an elegant, almost cinematic look. The maxi skirt, inherently refined, complements sandals, which are more casual. The result is a look that's both sophisticated and relaxed, making a subtle statement without requiring hours of time in front of the mirror.

This outfit, acclaimed by all the it-girls, is the solution to all the "I don't know what to wear" moments and already heralds a summer of letting go.