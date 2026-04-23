Wedge espadrilles are making an unexpected comeback in 2026

Fashion trends
Fabienne Ba.
@folleechaussures / Instagram

They evoked summers past and slightly forgotten looks… and yet, wedge espadrilles are making a remarkable comeback in 2026. Long associated with the 2000s, they're back today with a revamped look. A fashion renaissance that proves your style has no expiration date.

A nostalgia brought back into fashion

Fashion loves to reinvent the old, and wedge espadrilles are the perfect example. If you'd relegated them to the "summer memories" category, it's time to see them in a new light. Designers are reinterpreting them with a contemporary approach: more elaborate soles, bolder lines, and modernized materials. Say goodbye to the overly conservative style and hello to versions that play with contrasts.

Smooth leather, technical textiles, natural hues or vibrant colors… the variations are endless. Whether you prefer minimalist looks or bolder pieces, there's now a wedge espadrille to suit your style.

The winning combination: comfort and style

If this shoe is making a comeback, it's not just for its looks. It also ticks a crucial box: comfort. Unlike stiletto heels, which can sometimes be demanding on the body, the platform sole offers better stability. You gain height while maintaining a more natural sense of balance.

And in 2026, this aspect matters. Desires are evolving: you're looking for pieces that accompany your daily life, your movements, your busy days—without compromising on style. Wedge espadrilles meet this need. They embody a fashion that's gentler on the body, more attuned to your needs.

An ally for all your silhouettes

Another reason for their success is their incredible versatility. Wedge espadrilles adapt to a multitude of styles and silhouettes. With a flowing dress, they add a light, summery touch. Paired with wide-leg trousers or a linen ensemble, they create a look that is both relaxed and structured.

They also have the advantage of adding height while remaining easy to wear. As a result, you can play with volume, length, and proportions without sacrificing comfort. And above all, they suit all body types. There's no single way to wear them, nor an "ideal" silhouette for them. Your style, your rules.

From the catwalk to the street, a comeback boosted by social media

While this comeback may seem sudden, it's actually driven by a well-known phenomenon: the virality of trends. On social media, looks inspired by the 2000s, reimagined for 2026, are enjoying massive success. Wedge espadrilles are taking center stage, incorporated into more urban outfits, sometimes far removed from their image as mere vacation footwear. Influencers, stylists, and fashion enthusiasts are contributing to this revival by pairing them with contemporary pieces. The result: they've become desirable, modern, and almost indispensable.

More than a trend, a symbol of evolution

The return of wedge espadrilles isn't just a passing fad. It reflects a deeper evolution in fashion. Today, more and more of you are looking for pieces that combine style, comfort, and freedom of movement—clothes and accessories that adapt to your body, not the other way around. Wedge espadrilles naturally fit into this trend. They offer an alternative to traditional heels, without imposing any restrictions.

Ultimately, their return in 2026 sends a simple message: fashion is not static. It evolves with you, your desires, your body, and your unique way of expressing yourself.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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