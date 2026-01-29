Rihanna revives the trend of XXL earrings during her visit to Paris

In Paris, Rihanna once again proved that style can be a bold and joyful playground. During the Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture Fashion Week (January 20-25), she brought XXL earrings back into the spotlight, transforming a simple accessory into a true statement of confidence and power.

An appearance that did not go unnoticed.

In Paris to attend the Dior haute couture show, Rihanna didn't just observe the trends: she immediately embodied them. After the show—the very first for new artistic director Jonathan Anderson—she was spotted at the after-party in an outfit elevated by a spectacular detail. That evening, it was her earrings that stole the show, reminding everyone that style can be expressive and powerfully assertive.

These earrings have their origins in a personal and poetic story. Irish designer Jonathan Anderson is said to have received a bouquet of cyclamen from John Galliano, the iconic figure of the House of Dior, just before finalizing his collection. This symbolic gesture gave rise to a powerful floral aesthetic, where the flower becomes a visual talisman, a link between memory, creation, and transmission. Transformed into spectacular jewelry, these cyclamen embody a sensitive, expressive, and profoundly modern couture, which Rihanna has worn with naturalness and confidence.

XXL curls, the true stars of the look

As she left the Dior party, all eyes were on Rihanna and her oversized floral earrings. Inspired by those seen on the runway, they depicted gigantic, three-dimensional cyclamens in shades of white and purple. These sculptural flowers elegantly framed her face and instantly added character to her outfit of a white t-shirt, straight-leg jeans, pumps, and a faux-fur scarf.

The message is clear: you don't need to overdo it to be remarkable. A single striking accessory, chosen with intention, is enough to transform an outfit and make you feel powerful, beautiful, and completely yourself.

A trend that is exploding on social media

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna's images quickly went viral on social media. Fashionistas, stylists, and style enthusiasts alike praised her unique ability to spot statement pieces and elevate them to must-have status. The XXL earrings, already seen at the Dior show, were instantly identified as the season's key accessory.

Why such enthusiasm? Because they offer a simple and joyful way to express one's personality, to celebrate one's face, features and appearance, without compromise or restraint.

How to incorporate XXL curls into your everyday life?

Good news: you don't need a fashion show or a red carpet to rock oversized earrings. They easily find their way into your everyday wardrobe, adding style and a touch of effortless chic. Here are a few tips for incorporating them:

Choose expressive shapes: flowers, spirals, hearts, drops or organic shapes bring movement and frame the face beautifully.

Opt for lightness: resin, fabric, openwork metal or recycled materials offer volume without adding weight.

Create contrast: pair your XXL earrings with a simple outfit - plain t-shirt, structured blazer, minimalist dress - to let the accessory fully express itself.

Play around with your hairstyle: tied-up hair, a messy bun or a short cut will highlight your curls even more.

Explore the accessible options: many brands and designers offer runway-inspired designs at affordable prices and in a wide variety of styles.

In short, XXL earrings are more than just a fashion statement. They embody a way of asserting yourself, celebrating your face, your body, and your style, without trying to blend into the background. Like Rihanna, they invite you to be bold, playful, and express yourself with joy and confidence. Whether you wear them for a night out, a workday, or simply coffee with friends, these oversized pieces remind you that your style is an extension of your personality—and that your personality deserves to be seen, celebrated, and applauded.