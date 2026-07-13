This vintage "granny" skirt is making a big comeback in wardrobes.

Long relegated to the status of outdated pieces, the long floral skirt is making a remarkable comeback. Riding the wave of nostalgia influencing fashion, it's once again a staple in collections and wardrobes. A perfect opportunity to remind everyone that beyond trends, everyone is free to wear what they like.

A piece that has long been underestimated

For years, this long or midi-length floral print skirt was labeled a "granny skirt" by some media outlets and fashion critics. A label that, ultimately, remains highly subjective. What seems vintage or outdated to one person can be a true favorite to another. Moreover, this once-shunned garment is now enjoying a resurgence in popularity. Its romantic allure, flowing fabrics, and comfort appeal to a new generation that readily blends influences from the past and present.

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The charm of retro is captivating once again

This comeback is part of a broader trend, often called "grandmacore." This aesthetic celebrates clothing with vintage charm: floral prints, loose cuts, delicate knits, and soft silhouettes. After several seasons dominated by very fitted lines, fashion is giving more space to comfortable, easy-to-wear, and authentic garments. The vintage skirt ticks all the boxes, while adding a bohemian and romantic touch to an outfit.

A skirt that suits all styles

One of its greatest strengths is its versatility. With a light blouse or cardigan, it creates a subtly retro look. Paired with a plain t-shirt, sweatshirt, denim jacket, or sneakers, it instantly takes on a more contemporary feel. A few well-chosen accessories, such as a belt, modern jewelry, or statement shoes, are all it takes to give it a whole new personality. It is precisely this ability to reinvent itself that explains its current success.

The best way to wear it? The way that suits you.

To modernize this skirt, many suggest playing with proportions by pairing it with a more fitted top or by defining the waist. However, these recommendations are primarily suggestions for inspiration, not rules to follow. There's no right or wrong body type for wearing a long floral skirt. Clothing should never be reserved for certain body types.

Whether you prefer fitted cuts, flowing silhouettes, or oversized looks, the most important thing is to feel comfortable in your outfit. This requires brands to offer truly inclusive collections, with a range of sizes and cuts designed for all body types. Fashion shouldn't impose limits, but rather offer more possibilities to everyone.

Ultimately, the return of this skirt proves once again that fashion works in cycles. A piece once considered outdated can become essential again a few years later. In the end, whether it's labeled "vintage," "old-fashioned," or trendy, the most important thing is to wear the clothes that make you happy, without letting labels or fashion dictate your choices.