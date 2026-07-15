These flat shoes are set to be the must-haves of autumn 2026.

This autumn 2026, fashion is taking a new turn: one of undeniable comfort. Say goodbye to heels that are difficult to wear every day; flat shoes are becoming the true stars of the season. Stylish, versatile, and designed to flatter every figure, they prove that it's possible to feel good while looking fashionable.

Ballet flats: combining elegance and well-being

Already very popular in recent seasons, ballet flats continue their rise and are establishing themselves as an essential part of the autumn wardrobe. Far from being classic, they are reinventing themselves with details that make all the difference: slightly pointed toes, delicate ankle straps, and refined textures such as patent leather or suede.

Their greatest strength? They adapt to every style: with jeans for a chic and casual look, a skirt for a romantic touch, or a dress for a more sophisticated style. A true fashion ally for those who love to combine elegance and comfort.

Moccasins: a retro charm that still appeals

With their preppy inspiration and slightly vintage feel, loafers are among the top favorites for autumn 2026. This timeless style instantly adds a chic touch to an outfit, while maintaining ideal comfort for everyday wear.

Worn with visible socks for a trendy look, tailored trousers for an elegant silhouette, or a midi skirt for a modern retro vibe, they offer a multitude of possibilities. Their secret: an effortlessly sophisticated look, perfect for busy days.

Flat boots and ankle boots are essential for cool days.

When temperatures start to drop, flat boots and ankle boots naturally become essential items. This season, they come in a variety of styles: tall riding boots, easy-to-slip-on models, or even ankle boots inspired by the biker world.

Practical and comfortable, they allow you to stay elegant all autumn long. Paired with a flowing dress, they create a lovely contrast between softness and character. With jeans, they make for a simple yet always stylish outfit. Everything you need to get through the season in style, without compromising on comfort.

Sneakers: the trend for stylish comfort

It's impossible to talk about flat shoes without mentioning sneakers, which have become true wardrobe staples. Now far removed from their sporty image, they easily fit into a wide variety of looks.

For fall 2026, retro styles and clean lines are the stars of the show. They pair just as well with everyday jeans as with a dressier outfit, creating a balance between casual and modern. Sneakers remind us of something essential: being comfortable in your shoes can also be very fashionable.

How to wear flat shoes with style?

The main advantage of flat shoes lies in their incredible versatility. They allow you to create elegant silhouettes while offering considerable freedom of movement. The key is to have fun with combinations, as flat shoes work just as well with casual outfits as with dressier ensembles. They encourage you to create looks that reflect your personality, without sacrificing comfort.

Ballet flats, loafers, boots, or sneakers: flat shoes are emerging as the big winners of the season. They embody a new vision of fashion, where style and comfort finally go hand in hand. This autumn, all that's left to do is choose the pair that will confidently accompany you on all your adventures.