Despite limited resources, these two women impress with their creative outfits.

Women's fashion
Fabienne Ba.
@giverachelashot / Instagram

You don't need a huge budget or a luxurious studio to turn heads. In Lagos, Nigeria, Rachel Ojuromi and Debby Fasingha (@giverachelashot) prove that with imagination, passion, and a lot of creativity, it's possible to transform any street into a veritable catwalk. Their world now captivates fashion fans around the globe.

A duo that's causing a sensation on social media

On TikTok and Instagram, videos by Rachel Ojuromi and Debby Fasingha (@giverachelashot) captivate millions of users. The two best friends, based in Lagos, showcase staged looks in the city's bustling streets. Their close bond is immediately apparent and contributes significantly to the success of their content. In just a few weeks, they have gone from local fame to international recognition, becoming key figures in street style.

Two complementary talents

Their chemistry works so well in part because each brings her own expertise. Debby imagines and creates the outfits, while Rachel brings them to life on camera with her ease and natural presence. This division of roles gives their videos a strong identity. Each video tells a story where clothing, movement, and sets blend seamlessly.

A passion fueled by online learning

Their success is no accident. For years, the two designers (@giverachelashot) honed their fashion knowledge by watching runway shows and exploring archives of renowned designers available on YouTube. Without attending a prestigious school, they developed their eye by exploring online resources. This proves that it's possible to learn differently and build a personal style through curiosity and perseverance.

Videos inspired by music and film

The style of their posts leaves no one indifferent. Internet users often compare them to actual music videos, a comparison Rachel enthusiastically embraces. The duo draws inspiration from the films, music, and fashion shows they've been discovering together for years. This wealth of references fuels a rich, modern, and easily recognizable visual universe.

An adventure launched almost by chance

Initially, nothing was really planned. Encouraged by a friend to post a video wearing an outfit she particularly liked, Rachel preferred to wait until she had created a look that better reflected her own style. Once the video was published, success came much faster than she had imagined. Faced with the public's enthusiasm, the two friends continued to produce content, remaining true to their creative vision.

Lagos, their most beautiful setting

One of the elements that distinguishes their videos is their choice of setting. Rather than filming in a studio, Rachel and Debby showcase the streets of Lagos, harnessing its energy, colors, and architecture. The city becomes a character in its own right, lending a strong identity to their creations. This approach also provides valuable exposure for the Nigerian creative scene, which is increasingly gaining international recognition.

Ultimately, their influence now extends far beyond the borders of Nigeria. Their work attracts the attention of numerous specialized media outlets, and their community continues to grow. Through their creations, Rachel Ojuromi and Debby Fasingha (@giverachelashot) remind us that an original idea, a strong partnership, and a clear vision can sometimes make all the difference.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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